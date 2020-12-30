Bigg Boss 14: Twitter is divided after ugly fight between Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin

Image Source : TWITTER/@TRENDYGYAN Twitter is divided after ugly fight between Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin

Rakhi Sawant has been termed as the Entertainment Queen in Bigg Boss 14. While she has been making fans laugh out loud with her hilarious statements and antics, the latest episode of the reality show witnessed her locking horns with TV actress Jasmin Bhasin. It all started when Rakhi said whoever thinks or does badly about her will meet with an accident. This started a war of words between her and Jasmin and in a fit of rage, the Naagin actress placed a big penguin face on Rakhi's head leaving her crying and complaining about her broken nose.

This did not end here as Rakhi continued her howl and claimed that she requires a ‘surgery’ for the same but Jasmin calls all of this a mere 'drama’ and ‘magar mach ke aansu.'

Supporting Jasmin Bhasin, one Twitter user said, "#JasminBhasin was superb the way she shuts the mouth of #RakhiSawant was amazing & love the way she kissed her waah savage." Another tweeted, "Aftr the mundi was gifted to #RakhiSawant, she walked arnd with the mundi on her head, Tab kuch nei hua. Ab #JasminBhasin ne same mundi uske upar dali to naak toot gayi. Also, jisse sachme chot lagi ho woh kya khud table pe matha pitegi?" On the other hand, people supporting Rakhi Sawant bashed Jasmin and said, "Even if you’re doing it for the jokes or not intentionally you have to realize you can hurt someone, the nose is super sensitive and can be hurt so easily, and when #RakhiSawant was crying she has to make fun of that too."

Check out the reactions here-

#RakhiSawant is so entertaining!

She was entertaining the audiences throughtout the whole episode. We are enjoyiny Rakhi. But the way #JasminBhasin got violent and humiliated Rakhi was so cheap.



Glad #AbhinavShukla took stand for rakhi.



StayStrongRakhi

BiggBoss14 — Simran Sharma (@SimranS92102316) December 30, 2020

So glad n proud to see #AbhinavShukla speak against #JasminBhasin, #NikkiTamboli n even #RubinaDilaik for laughing. JB may have not intended to physically hurt #RakhiSawant, but her putting that duck's mundi on RS's head was an insulting act, so she cannot justify it!#BiggBoss14 — 🇵🇰🇬🇧♔RoyalGundi♔🇬🇧🇵🇰 (@PariHounMain) December 30, 2020

What #JasminBhasin n #NikkiTamboli did with that Mundi was an absolute disgrace. All know that it was not done 4 fun. They were deliberately being nasty n disrespectful 2wards #RakhiSawant. RS being OTT is secondary. JB&NT's behaviour through n through was disgusting! #BiggBoss14 — 🇵🇰🇬🇧♔RoyalGundi♔🇬🇧🇵🇰 (@PariHounMain) December 30, 2020

The way #JasminBhasin was touching her cheeks & getting physical with #RakhiSawant & kissing her (sarcastically in anger) shows her mental state! Disgusting to say the least! #EijazKhan was spot on that it may have hurt @rakhisawantt who's the best entertainer in #BB14 by far! — Akassh Ashok Gupta🧨 (@akasshagupta) December 29, 2020

Exactly #VikasGupta is right . Sorry toh bohot door ki bat hai ... hasna aur mazak banana toh band toh karo #RakhiSawant ka . #JasminBhasin now cmon even if you have not done anything, pls don’t justify the act #BiggBoss14 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) December 29, 2020

#RakhiSawant lost her all respect today this is very wrong what she has done kisiko bad dua dena woh mar jaye accident ho jaye is not acceptable #AlyGoni taken right stand for #JasminBhasin & in return Jasmin did nothing wrong bohat hogaya faltu ka drama.

WE STAND BY JASMIN — Roshmi Banik (@roshmibanik_) December 29, 2020

Okay now, what #RakhiSawant said was disgusting and not acceptable. But what #JasminBhasin did wasn't correct either. It's alright that she didn't intend to hurt but the way she reacted later, only portrayed her as an absolute bully.



Both of them need to mend their ways. — Niharika (@Niharik35259625) December 29, 2020

#JasminBhasin was superb the way she shuts the mouth of #RakhiSawant was amazing & love the way she kissed her waah savage #Biggboss14 — WE STAND BY JASMIN (@ak8639649) December 29, 2020

Aftr the mundi was gifted to #RakhiSawant, she walked arnd with the mundi on her head, Tab kuch nei hua. Ab #JasminBhasin ne same mundi uske upar dali to naak toot gayi. Also, jisse sachme chot lagi ho woh kya khud table pe matha pitegi? #BB14 #BiggBoss14 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Jupitar (@Jupitar9Jupitar) December 30, 2020

On a related note, Rakhi Sawant made headlines recently after her husband Ritesh opened up about their love story and claimed that a film on their love story would do better than any other film. "It was love at first sight for us, and before that we didn't meet each other. We used to talk on phone, and then we met each other and got married within two to three days. I told Rakhi that our pictures should not be leaked anywhere in the media or social media, and as an ideal wife, she followed that. Rakhi is like a small child and, to be honest, the kind of love and affection she has showered on me and my family, she has won my family's heart after our marriage. She is like an angel to me and I don't think I could pay her debt in the next seven births."

Rakhi married Ritesh, a businessman, on July 28, 2019 in the city. Their wedding photos went viral on the internet in no time.