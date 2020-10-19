Monday, October 19, 2020
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Somvaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Sidharth gets deciding vote to evict Shehzad, Abhinav or Jaan

Host Salman Khan asks Toofani seniors, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla, to take the last decision on the eviction.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2020 23:00 IST
New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2020 23:00 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/COLORS TV

The bottom three contestants, Shehzad Deol, Abhinav Shukla and Jaan Kumar will be seen fighting it out to stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight in the Somvaar Ka Vaar episode. Host Salman Khan asks Toofani seniors, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla, to take the last decision on the eviction. While Hina and Gauahar name Shehzad Deol as the one who should be evicted from the house for not performing in the tasks but Sidharth Shukla ends up getting the power to decide Shehzad’s fate

Here are the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 14 Somvaar Ka Vaar October 19 Episode

 

Bigg Boss 14 October 19 Live updates

  • Oct 19, 2020 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Meet Team Hina, Team Gauhar, Team Sidharth

    Team Hina has Rubina, Abhinav, Jasmin, and Nishant.

    Team Sidharth has Nikki, Eijaz and Pavitra.

    Team Gauhar has Jaan and Rahul.

  • Oct 19, 2020 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Freshers to choose their senior

    The freshers will have to choose which senior's team would they want to be in.

    Eijaz and Nikki take Sidharth's name.

    Nishant takes Hina's name.

    Rahul wants to go to Gauhar's team.

    Jaan names Gauhar.

    Abhinav and Rubina choose Hina.

    Jasmin takes Hina's name.

    Pavitra takes Sidharth's name.

  • Oct 19, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Host Salman Khan Khan informs that the journey of the contestants from TBC (To be confirmed) begins now.

    The seniors now have to choose between two contestants.

    Between Rubina and Eijaz, the seniors select Rubina

    Between Jasmin and Pavitra, the seniors select Pavitra.

    Between Nishant and Jaan, the seniors take Jaan's name.

    Between Abhinav and Rahul, they choose Abhinav.

     

  • Oct 19, 2020 10:31 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Caller of the week is for Pavitra

    The caller of the week tells Pavitra that whatever she had claimed in the beginning is not being seen in the game. 

     

  • Oct 19, 2020 10:14 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Which contestant doesn't deserve to be confirmed?

    Eijaz Khan says he doesn't see Rubina as one of the confirmed contestants in the show.

    Nishant names Abhinav.

    Rahul takes Abhinav's name,

    Nikki also names Abhinav.

    Jaan names Abhinav.

    Abhinav takes Rahul's name.

    Rubina names Rahul.

    Jasmin takes Eijaz's name.

    Pavitra names Jaan,

     

  • Oct 19, 2020 10:12 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Shehzad not eliminated but to remain invisible!

    Salman Khan says that Shehzad hasn't been eliminated from the show but he will have no say in the house matters. 

  • Oct 19, 2020 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Sidharth names Shehzad

    After much deliberation, Sidharth Shukla also names Shehzad.

  • Oct 19, 2020 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Ball in Sidharth's court!

    Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are seen naming Shehzad Deol, which left all the three with an equal number of votes. As a result, the ball is in Sidharth Shukla's court.

  • Oct 19, 2020 10:06 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Seniors to decide!

    After Jaan and Abhinav got four votes each and Shehzad got two votes, BB Seniors were asked to intervene.

  • Oct 19, 2020 9:57 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Jaan, Abhinav or Shehzad- Who will be evicted tonight?

    Host Salman Khan tells freshers that now it is the time to vote out one of the contestants amongst the three.

    Pavitra takes Jaan's name at first but then changes her vote and, takes Shehzad's name instead.

    Shehzad names Jaan.

    Jasmin takes Jaan's name.

    Rubina and Abhinav also take Jaan's name.

    Jaan names Abhinav.

    Nikki and Rahul also name Abhinav.

    Nishant names Abhinav.

    Eijaz names Shehzad.

  • Oct 19, 2020 9:51 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Jaan gets support from Nikki, Rahul

    Nikki and Rahul tell Jaan that he definitely has the capability to be in the show. Jasmi tells Jaan that he is a good soul but over the past few days, he has become extremely confused.

  • Oct 19, 2020 9:48 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    I am absolutely deserving to be in Bigg Boss: Shehzad

    Shehzad Deol, who is one of the bottom three contestants this week, tells everyone that I have been totally deserving since day 1. Eijaz Khan begs to differ and, the two get into a verbal fight, Nikki also tells Shehzad that you only sleep and pollute the house and nothing else.

  • Oct 19, 2020 9:45 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Are you ready for Bigg Boss 14 Somvaar Ka Vaar?

    The Monday episode of Bigg Boss 14 starts off with Dabangg host Salman Khan welcoming everyone to Somvaar Ka Vaar.

