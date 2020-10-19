Bigg Boss 14 Somvaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Sidharth gets deciding vote to evict Shehzad, Abhinav or Jaan

The freshers will have to choose which senior's team would they want to be in.

Eijaz and Nikki take Sidharth's name.

Nishant takes Hina's name.

Rahul wants to go to Gauhar's team.

Jaan names Gauhar.

Abhinav and Rubina choose Hina.

Jasmin takes Hina's name.

Pavitra takes Sidharth's name.