Bigg Boss 14 Sneak Peek: What did Hina Khan miss the most after exiting the Bigg Boss 11 house

The house of Bigg Boss is closely watched by millions around the world. The contestants who arrive here are often astonished about their life changes after being a part of this glorious show. Some develop personal bonds while some get the biggest career breaks that they’ve been eyeing for a long time. In the recent clip of Bigg Boss Season 14 – Extra Masala on Voot, Hina Khan can be seen narrating how Bigg Boss impacted her life and the difference she feels post exiting the show.

Sher Khan aka Hina Khan believes that Bigg Boss has changed her life and her image from Bahu to Diva, shares some interesting anecdotes of how she felt after exiting the Bigg Boss 11 house. In the living area of Bigg Boss 14 house, Hina Khan gets candid with Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jaan Sanu, and Shehzad Deol and talks about how it feels after exiting Bigg Boss.

Hina says, “Tumlogo ko kuch time mein yeh alien lagne lagegi yeh duniya, aisa lagega ki bahar kuch hota hai? Log chalte hai? Log ek dusre ko dekhte hai? Mobile phone kya hota hai?”

Jaan then curiously asks about her feeling once she was out of the Bigg Boss house, to which Hina adds, “Alien Alien Alien!! You miss the morning music and Bigg Boss’s voice for few days. But then bahar itna kuch hota hai karne ke liye, a lot of you will start getting offers immediately, a lot of things happen you get bus.”

Witness Hina Khan get candid about the changes in her life post Bigg Boss only on Bigg Boss Extra Masala streaming exclusively on Voot.

