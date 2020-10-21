Wednesday, October 21, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla says ‘I have a girlfriend at home,’ Netizens can't stop thinking about Shehnaaz

In Tuesday's episode, during a task, senior contestant Sidharth Shukla admitted that he has ‘a girlfriend at home’. Netizens can't stop thinking about Shehnaaz gill

New Delhi Published on: October 21, 2020 10:53 IST
Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla admitted that he has ‘a girlfriend at home’

In Tuesday's episode, during a task, senior contestant Sidharth Shukla admitted that he has ‘a girlfriend at home’. While performing the task Gauahar Khan was getting near Sidharth, he got defensive and in a quirky dialogue said 'I have a girlfriend at home'. Soon after Sidharth said that, the dialogue started trending on Twitter.

During the task, Sidharth was seen telling Gauahar Khan not to touch him, as he has a girlfriend. “You can’t be touching me, I have a girlfriend at home,” he said. To which Gauahar replied, "Good for you. I am happy for you." 

Quick to react were 'SidNaaz' fans as much has been speculated about Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill's relationship. The duo  bonded during the previous season of Bigg Boss.

Dedicating Ranbir Kapoor's song 'Galti se mistake', one of the users tweeted, I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND AT HOME" @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill Galti se mistake #SidNaaz Aaj ka song dedication"

A user wrote "Sidharth Bhai Sach Nhi... Pura Sach Bolta Hai... I Have A Girlfriend "At Home"

While another user said “I said what I said, I know what I said & very knowingly I have said what I said.” Sidharth Shukla never minces words. He knows wat he’s saying & he says it because he wants to say it. So when he said I have a girlfriend at home. That’s exactly what he meant. #SidNaaz

Tweeting a photo of the shadi mandap, a #SidNaaz fan posted "Sid ~I have a girlfriend at home. Sidnaazians be like mandap ready ha Dhullaa dhulhan ko boliyee #SidNaaz"

