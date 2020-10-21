Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla says ‘I have a girlfriend at home,’ Netizens can't stop thinking about Shehnaaz

Image Source : TWITTER/@SIDHARTH_SHUKLA Sidharth Shukla admitted that he has ‘a girlfriend at home’

In Tuesday's episode, during a task, senior contestant Sidharth Shukla admitted that he has ‘a girlfriend at home’. While performing the task Gauahar Khan was getting near Sidharth, he got defensive and in a quirky dialogue said 'I have a girlfriend at home'. Soon after Sidharth said that, the dialogue started trending on Twitter.

During the task, Sidharth was seen telling Gauahar Khan not to touch him, as he has a girlfriend. “You can’t be touching me, I have a girlfriend at home,” he said. To which Gauahar replied, "Good for you. I am happy for you."

Quick to react were 'SidNaaz' fans as much has been speculated about Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill's relationship. The duo bonded during the previous season of Bigg Boss.

Dedicating Ranbir Kapoor's song 'Galti se mistake', one of the users tweeted, I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND AT HOME" @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill Galti se mistake #SidNaaz Aaj ka song dedication"

"I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND AT HOME"@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill

Galti se mistake #SidNaaz

Aaj ka song dedication pic.twitter.com/nBYTH4iqwr — rupal ittusa 👌 Handle 😘 (@rupalsolanki7) October 21, 2020

A user wrote "Sidharth Bhai Sach Nhi... Pura Sach Bolta Hai... I Have A Girlfriend "At Home"

Sidharth Bhai Sach Nhi... Pura Sach Bolta Hai... I Have A Girlfriend "At Home" pic.twitter.com/uwpI3oHQTR — Tejas Budhot (@TBudhot) October 21, 2020

While another user said “I said what I said, I know what I said & very knowingly I have said what I said.” Sidharth Shukla never minces words. He knows wat he’s saying & he says it because he wants to say it. So when he said I have a girlfriend at home. That’s exactly what he meant. #SidNaaz

“I said what I said, I know what I said & very knowingly I have said what I said.”



Sidharth Shukla never minces words. He knows wat he’s saying & he says it because he wants to say it.



So when he said I have a girlfriend at home. That’s exactly what he meant. 🤚🏻#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/vgnrX6nap7 — Sonnia ✨ (@SonniaSlays) October 21, 2020

Tweeting a photo of the shadi mandap, a #SidNaaz fan posted "Sid ~I have a girlfriend at home. Sidnaazians be like mandap ready ha Dhullaa dhulhan ko boliyee #SidNaaz"

Sid ~I have a girlfriend at home



Sidnaazians be like mandap ready ha



Dhullaa dhulhan ko boliyee 😭#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/Qp3bo9jwBH — 🦋 (@sidkiniecee) October 20, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage