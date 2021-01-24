Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla re-enters; grills Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, and other housemates

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla re-enters as the host; grills Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla and other housemates

The Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to be a fun-filled dose of grilling session by the Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. This time Sidharth won't be entering as the contestant but as the guest on the reality show. Last night in the promo it was revealed that Siddharth will make a re-entry in the house as the host for the night and will stir up the conversation among the contestants. He would ask them questions and try to add more flavor to the show. Sidharth is known for being straight forward and voicing out his opinions without any filters.

After a grilling session by the media on Saturday, the contestants will go through another challenge. In the promo, we saw, how the contestants were shocked to see Siddharth in the house. They will be answering Sidharth's and viewers' tough questions. One of the callers asked Rahul Vaidya that he keep saying Abhinav Shukla has done nothing in life. She questions what has he done so far? To this, Siddharth also added and asked Rahul what winner qualities he sees in himself, which Abhinav doesn’t have?

To this Rahul answered, "Maine kaunse teer mare hai, wo main kaise batau?" (How can I say what all I have done?) Sidharth gives a befitting reply to him, "You can’t say what all you have done, then why are you questioning Abhinav Shukla?"

Later Sidharth even grills Abhinav Shukla and advises him to not jump into the matters of his wife Rubina Dilaik. Even the caller suggested Abhinav not to use his wife Rubina as a shield and play his individual game.

He also addressed Nikki Tamboli, and her latest comment on the Me too, while she had a heated argument with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Sidharth also questioned Aly Goni on his friendship with Rahul Vaidya.

As the show is approaching its finale, it's getting more crucial and contestants are gearing up in their full spirits. Everyone is putting their best foot forward as each one of them wants to take the trophy home. This week Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, and Sonali Phogat are nominated for elimination.