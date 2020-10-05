Image Source : INSTA/SHEHZAD DEOL, SHEHNAAZ GILL Bigg Boss 14: Shehzad Deol feels Shehnaaz Gill 'opened doors for Punjabi talent'

Model Shehzad Deol says entering the Bigg Boss 14 house as the first turbaned Sardar is an honour. "It's an absolute honour for me to represent my culture on the show. Entering the house as the first turbaned Sardar is a huge thing. The turban is my biggest identity as well as my USP," he told IANS. In 2012, former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had appeared in the Bigg Boss house as the first turbaned Sikh, but had to leave the show after a few days owing to political commitments.

Shehzad also expressed his fondness for "Bigg Boss 13" contestant, Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill. "I admire Shehnaaz a lot. Last season she came and presented Punjab and Punjabis in such a beautiful way. She has opened the doors for more Punjabi talent in the Hindi entertainment industry, especially 'Bigg Boss'," added the Punjab-born artiste.

Post his modelling stint, Shehzad was in Vikas Gupta hosted show – Ace of Space. During his participation in Ace of Space, Shehzad’s mother had informed that he always wanted to be a part of showbiz. While you can see several pics of Shehzad from his photoshoot, he wanted to try his luck in Punjabi and Hindi films. During this reality stint, Shehzad had shared, “The Punjabi film industry is my native film industry and that is my first love. So, I have always had this dream of being launched as an actor with a Punjabi film.”

