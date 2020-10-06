Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUTAM GULATI Bigg Boss 14: Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati to enter as mentor?

Actor Gautam Gulati might enter Bigg Boss 14 house. Gautam, winner of Bigg Boss 8, was scheduled to participate in the current season of the controversial reality TV show as a mentor, but he couldn't join in owing to shooting commitments. Now, it seems he is ready to meet the new contestants.

"Sad that I could not join big boss last week because of shooting schedule per soch raha hu in sab ko jane do phir marta hu entry jaldi ..kyun big boss ? (However, I am thinking of making my entry after others leave.What say Bigg Boss?)," he tweeted.

Sad that I could not join big boss last week because of shooting schedule per soch raha hu in sab ko jane do phir marta hu entry jaldi 👻 Akela 😂🦾🦾👶🏻👶🏻 kyun big boss ? @ColorsTV — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) October 5, 2020

Currently, former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan , and Hina Khan are playing mentors for the inmates of "Bigg Boss 14".

On the big screen, Gautam will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in "Radhe".

Meanwhile talking about Bigg Boss 14 contestants, so this season is full of famous TV celebs including Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani and more.

Bigg Boss 14 airs from Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It is also available for viewing before TV exclusively on Voot Select.

