Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAUMYAS_WORLD Bigg Boss 14: Saumya Tandon shares fun video to confirm she is NOT part of Salman Khan's show

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! actress Saumya Tandon quit her popular comedy show which gave noise to rumours that she is all set to be a part of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14. While the actress has denied the claims, the rumours refuse to die down. Now, sharing a fun video on her Instagram, Saumya has confirmed that she is not entering the Bigg Boss house. In the video, the actress is seen giving a cute expression and nodding her head in a NO.

Her caption reads, "This is to clarify again and again. Me in #BigBoss.....naaaa. So please stop speculating and writing about it. I am NOT going. #rumours"

Earlier, in an interview with IndiaTV, she said, "I am not quitting because of Bigg Boss or coronavirus or pay cut or any other reason, these are all rumours and speculations. I just want to explore other challenging projects in future."

She added, "I am not continuing with Bhabi ji, this journey of 5 years has been a memorable one. This is a well thought out decision, not taken on an impulse. Have played the character of Gori mem/ Anita bhabhi for five years now, in the coming years I want to do projects that challenge me as an actor. I am not just a character, I am an actor and I want to explore different platforms and projects. I want to do projects where there is scope for growth as an artiste. Having said that, it does not mean that Bhabi Ji... did not contribute to my growth, I had a beautiful journey on the show. However, I have played this character for five years now, and I feel I should move on."

As Saumya Tandon, who played Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!, left the show, she shared a few videos and pictures from the last day of the shoot. She wrote, "End of a beautiful journey. The way we part shows how strong our relationship was. These are some moments to cherish all my life, my small note for every single person on the unit. Thanks to my producers Mrs Benaifer Kohli and Sanjay Ji."

After COVID19 lockdown, when the shoot for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain began, Saumya's hairdresser and makeup man had tested positive for the coronavirus.

