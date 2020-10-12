Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAGURPAL Bigg Boss 14: Is Sara Gurpal the first evicted contestant of Salman Khan's show? Find out

Bigg Boss 14 has completed one week of its telecast and fans can't keep calm because its time when a contestant will have to bid goodbye to the show. The host and superstar Salman Khan left the contestants in confusion when he announced that all the remaining participants excepts Nikki Tamboli will have to leave the show. But now it seems that the name of the evicted contestant is finally decided! As per the latest reports, it is being said that Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal has been voted out by the Toofani seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan. However, no official announcement of the same has been made about the same by the makers.

A lot of fan pages and 'The Khabri' Twitter handle, Sara who recently made way into the house has been shown the exit door and has not been confirmed. Just yesterday we saw how the seniors voted her as the person who hasn't done anything great in the house till now. And now the Twitter handle states, "According to sources #SaraGurpal has been Eliminated by seniors Confirmation Awaited." Later, the account made another tweet reading, "Yes Its Confirmed @SGurpal has Been Eliminated From the House By The Seniors."

After Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurrana, it was being expected that Sara would cover a long journey in the house. But no it seems that her eviction is clear since Salman in Sunday's episode also mentioned how the public voting lines are closed this time as Bigg Boss wants the seniors to take the decision in elimination.

Meanwhile, Nikki has become the first confirmed contestant of the season as has gained immunity. The house has other celebs like Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia and TV couple Abinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik as contestants.

