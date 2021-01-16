Bigg Boss 14: Host Salman Khan thinks Abhinav let down Rubina Dilaik in fight with Sonali Phogat, she agrees

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Salman Khan thinks Abhinav let down Rubina Dilaik in fight with Sonali Phogat

This week saw many ugly fights among the Bigg Boss 14 housemates who did not shy away from hurling abuses at each other. One of the highlight of the week was the ugly war of words between Rubina Dilaik and Sonali Phogat after the latter abused her during a verbal spat. Rubina even broke down for being called such names and reportedly, asked to quit the show if the makers do not intervene. Now, in the latest promo of Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan can be seen scolding Sonali Phogat for her violent behaviour and chided Abhinav Shukla for letting down his wife during the fight.

In the video, Salman Khan can be seen asking Sonali about her irrational behaviour and why she abused Rubina. In her defense, Sonali said that Rubina brought her daughter in their fight, However, Salman disagreed. Also, the superstar can be seen telling Abhinav Shukla, "Jab aapki biwi ko apki sabse zada zarurat thi, tab apne beech raste chor diya. Apka salook Rubina ke saath sahi nahi ja raha aajkal (When your wife needed you the most, you ditched her. Your behaviour with Rubina has not been on the right track for sometime now)"

Host Salman Khan also asks Rubina if she thinks that Abhinav has let her down, the teary-eyed TV actress looked down and said "Yes sir." This shocked Abhinav.

The video also reveals that Salman Khan will be seen grilling the contestants on the basis of the video calls by the fans in this Weekend Ka Vaar. On the other hand, BB13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee is set to enter Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger after Vikas Gupta's exit. It is reported that Eijaz Khan will also be leaving the show due to prior commitments. After his exit, the TV actress will enter the house. Currently, she is in quarantine.

In the last season, Devoleena had to voluntarily leave the house last season owing to health reasons, and Vikas Gupta had entered the show as her proxy. Gupta, incidentally, has been a challenger in season 14 hosted by Salman Khan.

The ongoing season saw former contestants such as Rakhi Sawant, Kashmira Shah, Manu Punjabj, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta enter the house as challengers to housemates of the current season such as Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli.