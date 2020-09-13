Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHSHUKLA Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's reality show to premiere on THIS date, Sidharth Shukla to play a special role

The fans of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14 have been eagerly waiting for its premiere. The show was earlier slated to begin in the month of September but due to the destruction caused by the rains in Mumbai, the on-air date got postponed. A lot of promos have already been shared by the makers that have increased the excitement of the fans. And now it seems that it is finally time to speak about the launch date of the much-awaited show. As per the latest reports, it is being said that the makers are all set to bring the new season on Television on October 3. And as if it wasn't enough, Sidharth Shukla, who lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss season 13 will also have an exciting role to play in the season.

We had earlier informed you that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will shoot for the opening episode of ‘’ on October 1, few days before the telecast. The makers of the show have taken the decision due to the unprecedented times. The grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 2020 is usually shot a day before the telecast. A fan page shared the information on Instagram revealing that the episode will air at 9 PM while the weekend episodes will air at 10.30 PM.

However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet!

Talking about Sidharth's role, he will reportedly be seen monitoring BB14 contestants and giving his honest opinion about their performance in the house. A report in Peepingmoon stated, "Sidharth’s role in the show will be associated with this season’s theme – 'Karara Jawab'. He will be monitoring the contestants from outside and will give his comments/opinions on their performance inside the house. The makers are still discussing the format with the actor and once everything gets finalized, they will announce it soon."

Meanwhile, it is also being said that Shehnaaz Gill will become the first special guest on Bigg Boss 2020 and she has also said yes for the same.

Sidharth Shukla recently featured in the music video titled ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aya’ opposite Neha Sharma.

Watch their full song here:

Talking about the names of celebrities doing rounds, it includes that of Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkani, Disha Vakani, etc. However, no official confirmation has been given out yet.

Like last year, the Bigg Boss house has been constructed in Mumbai's Film City instead of Lonavala. This time, Bigg Boss 14 might clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is also rumoured that Star Plus is planning to air Nach Baliye around the same time.

