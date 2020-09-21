Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and beau Zaid Darbar's dance on Pehla Nasha steals hearts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan dances with Zaid Darbar on Pehla Nasha

Fans of Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan are super excited to see her making a special entry Bigg Boss 14. In the promo, it was revealed that Gauahar will be making a dhamakedar entry in the show. Along with her previous Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Monalisa will also be seen in Bigg Boss 14.

However, apart from this news, Gauahar surprised fans with another lovely video of her dancing with beau Zaid Darbar. Yes, the actress who is dating music director Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar recently featured in an Instagram video where the two are seen shaking a leg together on the recreated version of Pehla Nasha. Zaid shared a little clip of the song which has a little twist to it and is crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Mucchal.

Not just Zaid, even Gauahar shared the video on her social media handle where the duo are romancing eachother in the original version of the song

Aren't they looking adorable together?

Meanwhile, talking about their relationship Zaid's father Ismail Darbar had said, "If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won’t I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he’s doing. In fact, that’s exactly what Ayesha told him. She told him that if he’s happy we’re happy too, and he is old enough to decide what’s good for him."

