Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik to Jasmin Bhasin, are scenes chopped to sanitise image of certain stars?

A comment that shows host Salman Khan made on a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 has made fans of the show sit up and wonder: Do the makers of the show chop portions of the drama in order to sanitize the image of certain contestants, particularly the ones who are or have been stars in other shows of Colors, the channel that airs the show?

It all happened when Salman decided to show the contestants what they have actually been up to in the house, at times perhaps without realising. The first Weekend Ka Vaar of the year was all about showing the contestants that they were getting unduly mean to each other with every passing day.

Salman showed a clip of the time Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, and Rahul Vaidya were enjoying making fun of Rakhi Sawant.

Then came his comment. With seething rage, Salman declared that they are not showing all of what these guys had actually done, else their image would have gone for a toss.

The biggest draw of a reality show is supposed to be the dose of reality that comes minus any alteration -- more so in the case of Bigg Boss, which claims to thrive on the quirks of human psychology.

If what Salman says is indeed true, if bits are being chopped off to present housemates in a way that their image is compatible with their public image, then that raises a serious question on the veracity of 'truth' being shown on Bigg Boss.

A pertinent point to be taken into consideration here is that most of the celebrities who were considered to be on 'the wrong side' in this particular case, have been associated with several shows of the channel Colors.

Rubina has been the face of popular show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki for a long time. Jasmin has featured in Naagin and Dil Se Dil Tak, while Abhinav was seen as the antagonist in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. Aly was also seen in Naagin.

This is not the first time that Salman has spoken about altering of footage to protect image.

During the highly popular Bigg Boss 13, he had shared that the channel is not showing what all things Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai had been saying about each other to save themselves from tarnishing image. Not to forget, Sidharth and Rashami were the faces of the channel's popular show Dil Se Dil Tak.

Now, the question arises is that whose image is the channel trying to protect -- the celebrities' or their own?