Rubina Dilaik regrets not walking out of BB14 after husband Abhinav's eviction; latter's reply wins hearts

Rubina Dilaik regrets not walking out of BB14 after husband Abhinav's eviction; see latter's reply

After almost six months of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14 going off-air, the winner of the season Rubina Dilaik revealed her 'biggest regret'. The Shakti actor on Monday took to Instagram and shared with her fans that she ‘had an epiphany'. In a long note, Rubina opened up on how she feels she should have walked out of the show when Abhinav Shukla was 'unfairly' eliminated. Sharing a long note, she wrote in the caption, "Had an epiphany! This REMAINS my biggest REGRET !"

Rubina shared that she has been asked many times if she had any regrets on the show, Rubina mentioned that earlier she did not have clarity of thoughts and had mixed emotions. However, now that she looks back, one thing that hits her hard is the visual of husband Abhinav’s elimination.

“Fate of His BB14 journey was handed over to bunch of “less competent” members who were not even in the race, and had clear ULTERIOR motive and I didn’t even PROTEST! I was so soaked up in the pain and anguish that I couldn’t see it for what it was I wish I had WALKED OUT with him for his UNFAIR Elimination (NOT by Bigg Boss ) by them who could not Justify their own journey and existence on the Show,” she wrote.

Abhinav Shukla took to the comments section and left a fun reply in the comments, "Life is unfair, Big Boss is a great social experiment whenever you feel its unfair smile and eat an apple….but 2 min silence for those who got spent like a used cartridge emptied all they had and still got voted out."

He further said, "And baby you are a winner because you didn’t give up, the kind of pressure, tirade and rebuke you endured without wavering is a victory, you finished my battle !"

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Nikki Tamboli and Shardul Pandit also commented on the post. Nikki said, "Exactly that day even I can’t forget. Btw loved the last line but anyway babe thik hai jo ho Gaya wo ho Gaya. Loveee you." Shardul wrote, "We all have regrets some understood some not understood but what I don’t regret at all is meeting people like you @rubinadilaik you definitely should have an apple."

For the unversed, Abhinav was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on the basis of votes by contestants' connections just a couple of weeks before the finale.

Post the show, Rubina and Abhinav who are fondly called Rubinav by their fans featured in two music videos together, Vishal Mishra's Tumse Pyaar Hai and Nha Kakkar's Marjaneya.

