Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya shred their worst memories with Jasmin Bhasin

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya shred their worst memories with Jasmin Bhasin

Bigg Boss 14 finale week is here and only four contestants will be going further in the show. Ahead of the BB14 finale, contestants were tasked to let go of their worst and ugliest memories with each other. In tonight's episode of Salman Khan's hosted show, contestants will be reminded of the incidents with other housemates that affected their journey in the house. They will be asked to destroy one of the memories.

On Saturday, the Colors TV shared the latest promo on its Instagram handle and captioned it as,"Jahaan achhi yaadein samet rahe hain gharwale, vahin kuch bure lamhon ko kar rahe hain nasht. #BiggBoss14 ke finale mein, doston ke beech, sabhi gile-shiqwe ho rahe hain aaj dur. Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par."

In the promo, Eijaz Khan says that he would want to destroy the memory where he had an ugly fight with Nikki Tamboli as he trusted later the most. He said that Nikki misunderstood him and said things for which she later apologised and he accepted her apologies.

Further, Jasmin Bhasin says that she wishes to shred the 'ugly fight' memory incident with contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla and would like to take back home some good memories with them. Meanwhile, Abhinav was shown a clip of Jasmin, where she tried to forcefully take the chair from him in the recent boat task and he said that he would like to shred that memory.

Next, Rubina chooses to shred an unpleasant memory with Jasmin as she said that 'Jasmin is very close to my heart and I want to destroy that memory before leaving the house,' says Rubina. In a clip of some previous episode, Rubina was seen telling Jasmin that she doesn't accept such an immature behaviour from her, while Jasmin says that their friendship is over.

However, Nikki Tamboli selects the 'oxygen mask' task memory to destroy in the shredder. In the mentioned task, she was criticised for keeping the mask in her pants to win nomination task. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya wants to shred the memory of his fight with Jasmin Bhasin.