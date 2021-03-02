Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla party with Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Mahajan | Check latest pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKI_TAMBOLI Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla party with Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Mahajan

TV actress Rubina Dilaik took home Rs 36 lakh and the Bigg Boss 14 trophy on being crowned the winner of the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan. She defeated Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni. During the last weeks of the show, Rubina and Nikki Tamboli had become great friends and they have taken their relationship in the real world as well. The duo got together on Monday to revive Bigg Boss 14 memories. The two divas were joined by Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla, who was also a part of the reality show, and Rahul Mahajan who had entered BB14 as a challenger mid-season.

Sharing pictures from their get-together, Rubina wrote, "Hmmm" The picture shows the four contestants striking different poses. She also shared a loving picture with Nikki Tamboli and said, "And I say Tamboliiiiiii." Nikki also shared a similar set of pictures and wrote, "Happiness is being with a sister."

While in the show, Nikki Tamboli was vouching for Rubina Dilaik to win among her and Rahul Vaidya. On her win, she said, ""I am very happy. When I re-entered the house I did not expect that I would be in the top six because I thought my game was getting a little weak but I saw a sister in Rubina. I am happy that I reached the top three and after me if I saw a winner was only Rubina. I am more happy for her that she won."

On the other hand, Rubina said, "I had always prayed that I would reach the finale because my only mantra was that I want to touch everyone's heart by living honestly. Winning the trophy was about 'kismat ka khel.' I had left it to destiny but when I meet the hard work it is the most beautiful thing that can ever happen."

Rubina Dilaik was the only contestant who completed a stay of almost five months in the Salman Khan-hosted show.