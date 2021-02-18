Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says 'meri shaadi he jhol hai' as she decides to end marriage with Ritesh

Image Source : TWITTER/@TRENDGYAN Rakhi Sawant says 'meri shaadi he jhol hai' as she decides to end marriage with Ritesh

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has been time and again questioned about her husband Ritesh and his existence. While the actress has revealed that she is married, she also clarified that Ritesh hasn't met her in two years. Now, Rakhi has decided to break all ties with him after coming out of the house. During a recent task, Rakhi was asked to tear the letter sent by Ritesh on Christmas and the actress became emotional. She said that the letter helps her re-gain her confidence but the truth is, the marriage hasn't given her any happiness.

Rakhi Sawant said, "I love my husband and I got married with all my heart. I will be hurt after destroying it. But I also feel that what kind of a relationship I am in when I haven't met my husband for the last 2 years. I feel I have all the right to think about myself. If my husband would have helped me financially then I would have not come to Bigg Boss, tried again for my comeback or would have been eager to earn money. But he did not help me, he did not pay my loans. I am still paying for money, he is only helping with insurance."

Calling her marriage a 'jhol,' Rakhi Sawant also stated that she has lived with her husband or has gone on a honeymoon. She then destroys the letter and claims that the show is more important to her than the letter.

Bigg Boss 14 has almost reached its end, and the finale is all set to take place on Sunday. With the race for the trophy getting fierce among the final five, it seems that housemates Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik are not ready to give up any chance to be in the limelight.

In a recent episode, radio jockeys entered the Bigg Boss 14 house and grilled the contestants. One of the RJ questioned Aly about evicted housemate and Aly's reported love interest Jasmin. "Aly, finale me agar Jasmin hoti toh obviously inme se ek nahi hota. Toh woh kaun ek hona chahiye (If Jasmin were in the finale then obviously one of these contestants wouldn't be here, who should it be) ?" asked an RJ. Aly promptly took Rakhi's name.

This enraged Rakhi, who replied: "Yes, you do not want me in the finale, but only these four." Aly tried explaining that obviously Jasmin was more important to him. The fight aggravated and continued even after the RJ task ended. Rakhi said "Mai toh tujhe finale mein bilkul nahi dekhi (I do not see you in the finale at all)." They started fighting, with both declaring the other does not deserve to be in the finale.