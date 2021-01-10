Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's mother to undergo major surgery for tumor in abdomen, reveals actress' brother

Rakhi Sawant has beem a true entertainer in all terms ever since her entry in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14. Just recently, the reality show witnessed super emotional moments when the housemates were made to meet their family members. Well, Rakhi inspite of getting happy got a shock when she came to know about her mother's ill-health and about the fact that she is admitted to the hospital. The actress had an emotional outburst while interacting with her mom over video call and asked her to get fine before she gets out. Well now, her brother Rakesh, in a latest interview opened up about their mother's health condition and revealed that she is all set to undergo a major surgery for the tumor in her abdomen.

Talking about the same, Rakesh told the Times Of India, "I am thankful that Bigg Boss made my ailing mother speak to Rakhi. She was crying while talking to her and we all saw that. She is very down, her health is not good. It is going to be a major operation as she has a tumor in her abdomen. I had to take the decision of the operation in Rakhi's absence as the doctors told us that they cannot wait since there is internal bleeding. We are scared and worried for mom. I just hope everything goes well and when Rakhi comes out she gets to see a healthy mom."

Have a look at the emotional mother-daughter conversation here:

Talking about how their mother reacts to Rakhi's stint inside the house, Rakesh said, "Our mother cries every time she watches Rakhi on Bigg Boss 14. She is keeping a close eye. She watches the repeat telecast also. In fact, sometimes the doctors and nurses watch the show together and praise Rakhi. She gets emotional watching her. She says just before going, I want to see on the top, like how she was once. She is very happy that Rakhi is back with a show like Bigg Boss.

Rakhi was out of the industry because so many new girls came and started doing item songs. And also the lead heroines like Kareeena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen, Bipasha Basu, started doing item numbers because of which Rakhi stopped getting work. I am happy that Rakhi has bounced back and this time she will not let it go."

Rakesh even revealed that for his sister the important thing right now is to meet her husband Ritesh and if he enters the house, Rakhi would be on the top of the world. He said, "Rakhi is just waiting to see her husband once and she has been praying for it. As he is abroad because of business and with flights not working, things are getting difficult for her."

Speaking about the hardships Rakhi had to face during the COVID-19 lockdown, Rakesh told TOI, "For her the trophy is not important, she is only concerned that after lockdown she has got work and in between she had to go through a lot when she had no money. She had a tough time during the lockdown as she had no work and faced a lot of hardships. She was disturbed.

She got married and after a few months lockdown got implemented and ever since then she has not been able to meet Ritesh jiju. It was very disturbing for her as she had to stay in a house for 11 months without any work and that too for a girl like Rakhi, who has always worked and never sat at home."

We wish Rakhi's mother gets well super soon!