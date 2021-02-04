Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant reveals she was molested by a friend on pretext of giving money

Image Source : TWITTER/@COLORSTV Rakhi Sawant reveals she was molested by a friend

Rakhi Sawant has been in the news ever since she entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. From being called the most entertaining contestant of the season to garnering attention for pulling the string of Abhinav Shukla's shorts, she has been in the limelight throughout. Recently, Rakhi opened up about her personal life and claimed that her husband Ritesh is already married and has a child. Now, the actress made another shocking revelation. She has claimed that she was molested in a car by a friend on the pretext of giving her money for her mother's treatment.

In a conversation with Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant revealed that her mother was diagnosed with cancer and she needed money for her treatment. She stated that she asked for money from a friend and met him in his car. She said, "The car was an imported one, and I did not even know how to open it. He was drunk and said that everything is give and take." Rakhi added that when she told him that she has nothing to give, he asked her o remove her top. As she refused, he threw Rakhi on the road and left.

Rakhi added, "meri rooh kaanp jaati hai, I did not share this with my mother or anyone else."

On a related note, during her emotional breakdown, Rakhi had also revealed that her husband Ritesh is married and she did not know this before tying the knot with him. Rakhi’s brother Rakesh, who was unaware of the same, reacted to the shocking information. In an interview with ETimes, Rakesh said, “I am hearing this news for the first time myself. I am shocked beyond words. I can assure you that neither my mother or I has any idea about Ritesh jiju's marriage and son. This can't be true!"

Rakhi has been seen flirting with Abhinav Shukla on the show who is married to Rubina Dilaik. Even though they have had an ugly fallout, Rakhi continues to tease him.