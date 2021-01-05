Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV/RAKHISAWANT Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant reveals she hasn't met husband Ritesh since 1.5 years, will he enter show now?

When will Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh enter Bigg Boss 14? This question has been on the minds of many viewers ever since her entry in Salman Khan's show. Well, we still aren't sure about the same but it is definitely clear that Rakhi is missing her man a lot. Probably that is the reason why she is eyeing on everyone else's husbands. Yes, you are right! We are talking about Abhinav Shukla only who has come under the radar of Rakhi. In the latest promo released by the makers, she can be seen talking about her married life and how she has not seen her UK-based businessman husband since 1.5 years. What do you think will Ritesh enter the show soon? Let's find out!

Speaking to SpotBoye, Rakhi's husband while speaking about his much-talked-about entry said, "They had requested me to enter but I was a little occupied with my work so I didn't go yet. I had only told them the first week of January but then I couldn't go. So, I have requested them again to schedule my entry in the second or third week of this month. And the promo is probably to make everyone curious but I am not entering or sending out a video message to her for now."

Coming back to the promo, Rakhi can be seen speaking to Bigg Boss and saying, "Main chahti hoon mera husband sab ke saamne aaye. Sab ke husbandon ko dekhti hoon toh mujhe kuch hone lagta hai. Kyun na main Rubina ke husband ko chura loon? Uski body toh ekdum hot hai. Bigg Boss, ek baat batao - aapko koi pasand aata hai toh usko like karna koi gunah toh nahin hai na?"

There was another clip in which Sawant spoke about Ritesh and said, "He has not met me in 1.5 years. I called him three times to marry me but he didn’t come. I even applied mehendi 4 times but still he did not come. Now where will I even go to find companionship? I am alone, I need someone."

For those unversed, Rakhi made way into the show as a challenger and since then has been in the limelight for her funny tactics or fights.