Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant calls Abhinav Shukla 'tharki', furious Rubina Dilaik throws water on her

Image Source : COLORSTV Rakhi Sawant calls Abhinav Shukla 'tharki', furious Rubina throws water on her

In Bigg Boss 14, the conflicts between housemates often turn ugly. The drama queen Rakhi Sawant, who re-entered the house as a challenger in its 14th season has her bizarre "confessions" of love for Abhinav Shukla. In the latest promo, Rakhi is seen instigating Abhinav and portraying him as a 'pervert'. She accuses Abhinav and says, "tum tharki ho!".Rakhi is seen passing comments and picking on others for her muse. She had also declared her attraction towards Abhinav.

Now, the controversy queen, in the name of entertainment, continued to harass Abhinav. She called him "tharki" (pervert). For which the latter lashes out and says she is the trash of the Bigg Boss 14 house.

In the promo clip, Rakhi, who has previously confessed "crazy love" for Abhinav, is heard using the adjective for the TV actor. It all started when Rakhi starts taunting Abhinav while speaking to housemate Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Rakhi asks Abhinav if his wife and season 14 housemate Rubina Dilaik has asked him not to talk to her.

Looking in the cameras, Rakhi said, "Hindustan ke number one reality show mein tum log santre cheeltey ho… shukar Karo ki hum challengers Aaye aur tum log jaage."

She accuses Abhinav on his face when he does not respond earlier. She says, "tum tharki ho!"

An angry Abhinav shouts at Rakhi and says: "Yeh hi teri gandagi hai Rakhi (This is your filthy side)."

In a fit of rage, Rubina, who overhears the fight throws a bucket full of water on Rakhi. She ends up calling Rakhi a 'badtameez aurat (misbehaved woman).

Dropping the video, colors tv wrote "#RakhiSawant ke naye avataar ne jagaya @RubiDilaik aur @ashukla09 ke raudra roop ko! Rubina ke iss harkat ka kya hoga anjaam?"

This is not the first time Rakhi has crossed lines with Abhinav. She previously pulled the strings of his pants. She also had "I love Abhinav" written all over her body in red.