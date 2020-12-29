Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant blames Jasmin Bhasin for breaking her nose post ugly fight. Watch video

Bigg Boss 14 has become super inetersting post the entry of former contestants namely Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan and others. Ever since her entry, the item girl has been leaving everyone impressed with her dramatic and cute tactics. However, tonight's episode of Salman Khan's show is going to witness Rakhi and Jasmin Bhasin's friendship turning kaput. Not only this, but Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla will alos be seen warning her for her comments. And that's not enough! The fight will extend to an extreme level when Jasmin in a fit of rage will place a big penguin face on Rakhi's head leaving her crying and complaining about her broken nose.

The new promo shared by the makers showed Rakhi speaking about her haters and wishing bad luck for them. This shocks housemates and Jasmin and Aly stop her for her comments. Aly stops her and says, "Aap ghatiya baatein kar rahe ho." This causes a fight and Rakhi was seen yelling on the top of her voice in front of Jasmin.

Later, Jasmin brings a huge pengin places it on Rakhi's head after which Rakhi starts crying as she says, "Mera Naak Tod Diya" to which Jamin says, "Maine bola tha mere se panga nahi lena." Check out the promo here:

This did not end here as Rakhi continued her howl and claimed that she requires a ‘surgery’ for the same but Jasmin calls all of this a mere 'drama’ and ‘magar mach ke aansu.'

If you think that the drama ends here, another argument takes place between Rahul Vaidya and Arshi after the later makes fun of the former for running away and quitting the show. Rahul, in respond, said, "Wazan se bhari nahi beta, dil aur dimaag mein bhi thoda bharipan laa." Arshi complains to Bigg Boss to take an action against Rahul for body-shaming her.

Meanwhile, the whole house is nominated for this week after Aly and Nikki broke the rule, inspite a warning by Bigg Boss.