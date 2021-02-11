Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULVAIDYA Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar to surprise him on Valentine's Day with her entry?

As Bigg Boss 14 is heading for its grand finale, fans are getting super excited looking at the various twists and turns being planned by the makers. And now it seems that yet another surprise will unfold not just for the viewers but also for singer Rahul Vaidya. The latest report states that the singer is all set to get his Valentine's Day surprise in the form of his girlfriend Disha Parmar's entry in the house. There's no doubt about the fact that singer has been eagerly waiting to see his girl ever since he proposed her for marriage on national Television. When connections were entering the house this week, his eyes looked for Disha but singer Toshi Sabri came for his support.

A report in TOI states that Disha who has been refusing to make an entry into the Bigg Boss house has finally agreed to do the same on Valentines day. She will be there for only few hours and will enter to show her support for Rahul. We are pretty sure that her entry will definitely make not just Rahul but also his fans happy.

There's no official confirmation about the same but if the report of Disha's entry turn out to be true, it will definitely be an interesting watch for everyone!

For those unversed, Rahul and Disha have been in a relationship for a long time. Vaidya, on the occasion of Disha's birthday proposed to her by wearing a white tshirt on which he wrote "Will you marry me, Disha?" with the help of lipstick. She has accepted his proposal. Watch the video here:

Not only this, but his mother during her visit in the house told the singer that the families have already started planning their wedding. Rahul's mother Geeta, in an exclusive interview with Spotboye said, "We are doing the preparations for his marriage in the month of June. We haven't zeroed down the date yet because we want him to come out and decide on that. As he will have his own plans also. We are doing the basic preparations but he will come and then finalize things with his choice."

Further, she said, "Her family was also surprised, of course. But they are really nice people. Disha's parents along with her came down to meet us and very nicely discussed everything. Her mother is also very nice and they are also very excited for this marriage."

Speaking about the show, Rahul in the last night's episode expressed his disappointment over his good friend Aly Goni for not playing for him. Stay tuned for more scoops related to Bigg Boss 14.