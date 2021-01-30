Saturday, January 30, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan, Shardul Pandit slam Rakhi Sawant's behaviour towards Abhinav Shukla

Several former Bigg Boss contestants have come in support of Abhinav Shukla and slammed Rakhi Sawant for her indecent behaviour.   

New Delhi Published on: January 30, 2021 17:28 IST
Rakhi Sawant, Abhinav Shukla
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

Rahul Mahajan, Shardul Pandit slam Rakhi Sawant's behaviour towards Abhinav Shukla

Contestant Rakhi Sawant has been making headlines for her hilarious antics in the Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 14. Rakhi Sawant who entered the house as a challenger surely knows how to add a pinch of entertainment to the show. She has been after Abhinav Shukla’s since the day she entered and is leaving no chance to tease him. The drama queen has been pretending to be madly in love with Abhinav for a while now. Rakhi even said that no one can take Abhinav Shukla away from her. However, Rubina seems to be irritated and upset with Rakhi's antics towards her husband as she seems to be crossing her limits

The makers of the show dropped a new promo today, which shows Abhinav did not find any support from host Salman Khan over Rakhi's so-called 'cheap' behaviour towards him. on a related note, Rakhi on Friday was seen pulling the strings of Abhinav's shorts, which leaves him and his wife Rubina Dilaik enraged and shocked. Rubina even warned Rakhi over her behaviour with Abhinav. But it feels that Rubina's warning did not bother the drama queen. 

Watch the Promo here:

Now, Abhinav has found many of his industry colleagues including former co-contestants speaking up for him on social media. All from Rahul Mahajan to Shardul Pandit have come out in support of Abhinav.

Rahul Mahajan, who has been evicted from the show, slammed Rakhi for her actions. He tweeted, "#RakhiSawant is cheap and people who still support her are maha cheap."

Calling the incident 'disturbing', evicted contestant Shardul Pandit wrote, "So a woman can touch a mans nada?? What if we reversed the situation. This is disturbing, appalling, not funny and vulgar."

Rubina's friend and Bigg Boss 12 fame Srishty Rode is disappointed on the new Bigg Boss promo which featured Salman siding with Rakhi She wrote on Twitter, "#AbhinavSukla Stay Strong! It’s so sad to see the new promo! You are not wrong! More power to you!"

A few weeks are left for Bigg Boss 14 finale and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to survive in the house and entertain their fans.

