Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Two contestants to leave house tonight in surprise double eviction

Two contestants to leave house tonight in surprise double eviction

In a shocking twist, not one but two nominated contestants will have to exit the Bigg Boss 14 house as it's time for 'double eviction.' On Monday’s episode of BB14, viewers will see two evictions as this is what the makers have revealed in an unanticipated new promo of the Salman Khan hosted show.

Sharing the clip, the Instagram handle of ColorsTv wrote: “Aaj double eviction ke din, @ikavitakaushik, @rubinadilaik, @jasminbhasin2806 aur @nishantsinghm_official mein se honge kaun se contestants #BB14 ke ghar se bahar? Tune in at 10:30 PM to watch it on #Colors.”

The clip showed contestants in a tensed moment after the announcement of double eviction. While we could see Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav and Jaan Kumar -- all waiting for the names to be announced. Not only this, apart from public voting, the green zone contestants will also vote against the nominated contestants-- Kavita Kaushik, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Jasmin Bhasin.

In the promo, Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia and others can be seen sitting in the confession room giving their reasons to cast vote against the nominated contender they no longer want to see in the house. However, lets see 'whose game will be over tonight' and how things change in the Bigg Boss house post evictions.

Meanwhile, In Sunday’s episode ex-contestant Shehnaaz Gill entered the house and played fun games with the contestants. Eijaz and Pavitra played romantic couple.

It was only a while back, we got to know Jasmin Bhasin's BFF Aly Goni is all set to enter the house as a wild card contestant this week on November 4.

