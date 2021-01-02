Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Sunny Leone aka ‘Doctor Sunny’ to give 'LOVE' reality dose to contestants

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone aka ‘Doctor Sunny’ enters house to give 'LOVE' reality dose to contestants

Actress Sunny Leone is all set to step inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. In the latest promo of the Salman Khan hosted show, Sunny appears to tell the viewers that she will be making a re-entry into the house for Weekend ka Vaar episode. The New Year's WKV episode is going to a little 'Hatke' this weekend. Sunny began her journey in the Hindi film industry after her stint in 'Bigg Boss 5' as a wild card entry. Now, she is here again to spread love and happiness.

The actress, who will enter the house in the avatar of a doctor, will be seen giving a reality dose to the contestants. In a promo released by the show makers, an excited Sunny is seen saying that superstar host Salman Khan has invited her to the show to start the New Year with a bang.

"Hi Bigg Boss! How are you? I am here to check you and your housemates' health. Doctor Sunny. So the appointment is fixed. With me. Saturday, 9pm," she said.

Sunny calls Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni for a health check-up, where she tells Aly that Jasmin always confesses her feelings for the actor, but Aly never confesses anything. To which Aly starts to express his feelings and love for Naagin actress. He says "Mai jab bhi aapko dekhta hun,mujhe lagta hai kimai safe hun, happiness and happiness dikhti hai, har gamm se dur hojata hun and its the best feeling in the world when you are next to me."

On the other hand Sunny also checks Eijaz Khan's heartbeat, which misses a beat when Eijaz thinks about Pavitra Punia. Later, Eijaz also expresses his feelings for Pavitra, saying "Hii, Pavi, tujhe bahot miss kar ra hun yaar, din bar din mujhe aisa lag ra hai, mujhe aur pyaar sa ho raha hai."

Dropping the video, ColorsTV wrote, "Doctor @sunnyleone aayi hain #BB14 ke ghar karne sadasyon ke dil ka ilaaj, aur emotions ko zabaan par laane. Dekhiye inke pyaar bhare lamhon ko aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par."