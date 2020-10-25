Bigg Boss 14 promo: Shardul Pandit annoys Naina Singh, Kavita Kaushik with indecent remarks

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ COLORSTV Three new wildcard contestants entering the house--Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh

With Bigg Boss 14 completing its third week, it is just getting more dramatic as its host Salman Khan introduces the three wild card entries, cause 'ab scene paltega.' The makers have already revealed the identities of two wild cards with a glimpse of their entry performances on Colors Tv Instagram handle and they are none other than Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh. But in a new promo video, a third wild card contestant, Shardul Pandit is also introduced to the viewers.

The upcoming episode would see three new wildcard contestants entering the house namely Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh. But from the promo it looks like, Shardul will lock horns with the two beauties before entering the house. The trio may raise the temperature of the house.

In the new video, uploaded by Colors Tv, Salman Khan can be seen pointing at someone, asking Shardul, 'first impression inke baare mein,' to which, he replies, 'Inko (Naina) mai ek show mein milla hun, godhi mein baithi hai ye mere.' The comment from Shardul irks Kavita and Naina. Taunting him, Naina says "Shardul apne shabdon pe dhyan dijiye."

Meanwhile, Kavita too can be too seen calling Shardul a 'joker.'

Colors Tv posting the video, captioned it "Abhi se hi chhid rahi hai naye sadasyon ke beech jung. Ghar mein kaise rang dikhayenge @shardulpandit, @nonaberrry aur @ikavitakaushik. Aaj raat 9 baje #Colors par."

TV actress Kavita is better known for her role as Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in the comedy show FIR, while Naina, who won the reality show 'Splitsvilla 10', played a pivotal role in show Kumkum Bhagya.

