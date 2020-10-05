Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA/JASMIN/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla 'Punjab ka Jeeja.' Is Jasmin Bhasin jealous?

The first episode of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14 was super fun as it had everything from comedy to drama, fights to friendship and talks about love. While fans are awaiting the second episode, a promo has been shared by the makers that show a cute banter between the contestant Sara Gurpal and BB 14's 'toofani senior' and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla. The video shows some participants sitting in the garden area when Sara refers to Sid as 'Punjab ka jija' hinting at his equation with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill in the previous season. And while the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actor was seen blushing a little, his co-worker from the show and also the contestant Jasmin Bhasin jumps in between the conversation and seemed like a little jealous.

Sara says to Sidharth, "Main Punjab ki audience ki taraf se bol rahi hu, rishte mein toh jeeja lagte ho aap." Siddharth seems surprised and responds, "Jeeja kaise lagte hai aapke?" Sara quips, "Hamare ko agar pata hai, toh Jeeja hai hamara. Kisne nhi dekha BB 13" Jasmin jumps in between and asks her to stop saying that.

But Sara did not stop and went on to say, "Ye toh feeling hai. Dil se bol rahi hu." After which Sidharth was seen saying, "Tum dil se bol rahi ho. Main Dil Se Dil Tak bolta hoon." Watch the promo here:

While you swoon over the new label given to Sidharth, fans caught hold of a stunning picture of Sana in a purple-pink coloured top and crème shorts. Alongside the Instagram picture, she wrote, "I love myself & I don't judge myself, which in return helps me not to judge others.. So stay positive, stay safe & spread love ... No one can be anyone else & anyone else can't be you ... So be the best version of yourself."

For the unversed, Sidharth and Jasmin worked together in the show 'Dil Se Dil Tak' that also had Rashami Desai in the lead. Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select. Keep logged in to Indiatvnews.com for the latest updates from Bigg Boss 14 Grand premiere tonight from 9pm onwards on Colors. Twitter updates at @indiatvnews | Special coverage

