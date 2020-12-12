Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Rubina, Abhinav and Kavita, Ronnit to come face-to-face on Weekend Ka Vaar

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORS TV Rubina, Abhinav and Kavita, Ronnit to come face-to-face on Weekend Ka Vaar

High-voltage drama can again be seen in today's episode of SaIman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14 as Kavita Kaushik is back on the show. The actress will be on BB 14 with husband Ronnit Biswas as the show is all set to witness a huge feud. Yes, the two most talked about couples -- Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, and Kavita Kaushik and Ronit Biswas will be seen locking horns over the 'Text' conversation.

Kavita who stormed out of Bigg Boss house after a fight with Rubina Dilaik will come face-to-face with the actress and her husband again. Ronnit claims that Kavita had told him about Abhinav and Kavita’s past and why they their friendship broke. Kavita adds that Abhinav had sent her several ‘violent’ messages and she even threatened to complain about him to the police, if he didn’t stop.

"Aapne kahin dafa mujhe Violent messages bheje the, aur mene aapko ye dhamki bhi di thi ki ab ye band krde, verna mujhe police ki madad leni padegi," said Kavita accusing Abhinav. To which he replies, “I would love to see those messages, we will deal with it in a legal fashion."

He further says that the allegation is completely false. To which, Kavita says "then answer me humari dosti kyunki tuti thi?" She also stated that Abhinav don't want be speak the truth about the 'messages' issue.

Rubina also accuses Kavita of talking about Abhinav after leaving the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, Abhinav then accused Kavita of threatening Rubina and said, “Do you think someone will physically threaten my wife and I will sit there and just watch?” Kavita’s husband replied to him, “Same” while gesturing towards how he also reacted in the same manner.

Abhinav and Ronnit's fight didn't go down well with Salman Khan

In the other part of the promo video, dropped by ColorsTv, Salman will be seen losing his calm looking at the two couples fight, Salman removes his blazer and asked all of them to stop for a second, saying “Ye khilwad bana ke rakha hai, ganda hai ye.”

Sharing the promo, ColorsTv captioned it as "#BiggBoss14 ke manch par aaya @ikavitakaushik aur @ashukla09 ka personal maamla toh @beingsalmankhan hue naraaz. Kiski baat hai sach aur kaun khel raha hai game, jaaniye aaj raat #WeekendKaVaar mein, 9 baje, #Colors par."

On Friday's episode, Vikas Gupta told Abhinav Shukla about Ronnit's tweet. He said "After Kavita left from here, baahar yeh nikla tha ki tum bahut zyaada sharaab peete ho aur tum unko bahut gande-gande messages bhej rahe the lagataar." Later, Rubina and Abhinav confirmed it with Aly Goni as well.

