Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Rakhi Sawant pretends to be possessed, rips off Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Rakhi Sawant pretends to be possessed, rips off Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti

Julie aka Rakhi Sawant is back in the form! In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, challenger Rakhi once again manages to create a high-voltage drama where she can be seen pretending to be possessed by a ghost, Julie. She tries to scare off the housemates with her scary-yet-hilarious tactics, making today's episode worth watch. In the recent episode, Jasmin Bhasin was seen locking horns with Rakhi, latter even claimed that the former broke her nose.

Jasmin then called out Rakhi's fake drama and addressed her as the ‘drama queen’. Jasmin also said, “She (Rakhi) can’t ruin my image by saying that I broke her nose. The fight got so escalated between Jasmin and Rakhi that Bigg Boss had to intervene and school the Naagin actress for hurting Rakhi.

Now, in the upcoming episode, the captaincy task will kickstart with Rakhi in her Julie avatar, saying "Mai kissi ko captain nhi banne dungi." She also screams that she will not let Jasmin become the captain. She says, “Jasmin tujhe to bilkul nahi.”

With her creepy make-up on, Rakhi says "Mai sabhka khoon pee jaungi." Then she acts all scary and goes after Rahul Mahajan and says, “Main teri dhoti phaad ke rumaal kar dungi”.

The drama queen then irritated all the housemates as they get scar and run here and there. The whole house seems to be against her.

Later, she rips off Rahul Mahajan’s Dhoti and Kurta leaving housemates Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni furious. Even other housemates were left in dire shock seeing this incident. Contestants take Mahajan's side as Aly is seen saying, “Koi ladki ke saath yeh hota toh chalta kya?” He shouts at Rakhi saying that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable.

Dropping the Promo video, ColorTV wrote, "Ghar mein phir chhaaya Julie ka keher! Kya @therahulmahajan ke saath badtameezi padegi @rakhisawant2511 par bhaari? Watch #BiggBoss tonight at 10:30 PM."