Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Find out what role Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan & Gauahar will play this season

Just less than an hour away from the premiere of Bigg Boss 14 and we definitely can't keep calm. The makers have already started giving us glimpses into the exciting night which is going to enfold. An interesting element apart from the contestants this year is the involvement of the winner of Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla, season 7 Gauahar Khan, and the first runner-up Hina Khan in the show. And now we have the promo which shows what the three of them will do along with the host Salman Khan. Not only this, but another teaser shows the heated argument between Sid and Gauahar. when they came face-to-face with each other.

The trailer shows Salman speaking about how the three of them will be seen in a completely new avatar this time. He also says that three of them will test and decide who is capable of staying in the show. Gauahar is speaking about how her favourite place in the house is the kitchen which is why her rule will be applicable there. The one who will win her heart will sleep with stomach filled with food. Next in line came Hina who spoke about how she will be taking care of the ration distribution in the house. Last but not least came Sidharth who will be responsible of the bedroom.

Catch their promo here:

Another promo shared on the official Twitter handle of the channel shows Gauahar calling Sidharth 'gali ka gunda.' Not only this, but she even says that the actor does not know how to talk and irritated her with his usage of cuss words and his habit of not listening to people.

For the unversed, during season 13, Gauahar has on multiple occasions expressed her disappointment and anger over his tasteful remarks.

