Bigg Boss 14 press conference: From movie theaters to mall, sneak peek into new season with Salman Khan

Thursday, September 24, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 14 is all set to give a 'savage reply' to 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, says host Salman Khan. The new season is all set to premiere on Colors on October 3.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2020 16:16 IST
Ever since Bigg Boss 14 was announced, fans have been eager to know about the reality show-right from the contestants of the news season to the look of the BB 14 house. And now, the wait is finally over! On Thursday, a virtual Bigg Boss 14 press conference was held where host Salman Khan revealed some new additions this season such as malls, gyms, theatres, and spa. The virtual background featured a setup like Bigg Boss, including a ballroom.

Of hard times and losing dear ones

"I have lost three people during this time, but not because of COVID. It is spreading everywhere. I have people in my building and farm. It is everywhere," said Salman Khan while talking about the ongoing crisis.

