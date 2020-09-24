Bigg Boss 14 press conference: From movie theaters to mall, sneak peek into new season with Salman Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BB_TIPDI Bigg Boss 14 press conference: Host Salman Khan gives sneak peek into the new season

Ever since Bigg Boss 14 was announced, fans have been eager to know about the reality show-right from the contestants of the news season to the look of the BB 14 house. And now, the wait is finally over! On Thursday, a virtual Bigg Boss 14 press conference was held where host Salman Khan revealed some new additions this season such as malls, gyms, theatres, and spa. The virtual background featured a setup like Bigg Boss, including a ballroom.

Of hard times and losing dear ones

"I have lost three people during this time, but not because of COVID. It is spreading everywhere. I have people in my building and farm. It is everywhere," said Salman Khan while talking about the ongoing crisis.

