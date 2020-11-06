Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia speaks about Rubina Dilaik giving cold vibes to her

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VOOTSELECT Pavitra Punia speaks about Rubina Dilaik cold vibes

In a revealing Unseen Undekha clip exclusively on Voot Select, Pavitra Punia is seen in the bedroom area of Bigg Boss 14's house, as she discusses with Nikki Tamboli about Rubina Dilaik’s cold vibes towards her. The BB14 contestant Pavitra has been in news for locking horns with Eijaz Khan in the recent episode after the latter saved Jasmin Bhasin from nomination. This lead to a huge showdown between Eijaz and Pavitra, where the duo lost their cool and went on to blame each other for their actions.

While in today's clip Pavitra told Nikki that Rubina is giving cold vibes to her.

"Dude, this woman is giving me 'cold and bitchy' vibes, yeh aurat ajeeb si behave kar ri hai," Pavitra said looking at Nikki, to which she asks "Kaun?" and PP then replies "Rubina."

Further she goes on saying that instead of Rubina accepting her mistake, she is being completely arrogant. She said "Aap apni galatiyan accept karne ki wajaye, aap aise coldly behave kar re ho?"

Nikki, who seems to be busy with cleaning her room, asks Pavitra if there is a specific reason behind it? To which she replies "I am talking about 'Vibes'" and a reason isn't required for that. However, Nikki also mentioned that one can’t even ignore Rubina as they all have to stay in the same house.

Voot shared this video clip and wrote on their Instagram post, “Do you think Rubina is being cold to Pavitra? Whose side are you on?”

