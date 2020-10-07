Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia hits Nikki Tamboli with a tray, angry Jasmin Bhasin threatens to 'kick' in task

Bigg Boss 14 began a few days back and now its time for the first immunity task. Generally, the contestants who seemed quite, in the beginning, turn out to be quite dangerous during the tasks. And this will definitely be seen in tonight's episode of the reality show when the viewers when the women in the house will be given a chance by wooing Sidharth Shukla. While the game will begin on a romantic note, things will get ugly in the end. A catfight will take place not between two but amongst three girls viz Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, and Jasmin Bhasin.

In the latest promo shared by the makers, Nikki tries to take a tray filled with glasses to Sidharth but gets interrupted by Shehzad Deol as a result of which the glassed fall. When Pavitra tries to do the same, Nikki comes in between and drops the glasses leaving the lady angry who throws away the tray at her. Pavitra tries to take revenge from everyone and decided to drop Jasmin's tray who later confronts Pavitra and gets to know that it all started because of Nikki. This infuriated Jasmin who threatens to 'kick' Nikki off if she tries to disturb her task

Sharing the promo on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Kya immunity ke task mein saam daam dand bhed, sab hoga jaayaz? Dekhiye #BB14 tonight at 10:30 PM only on #Colors."

Another promo shared by the makers will leave the celeb couple Abhinav and Rubina Dilaik in confusion as they former had to choose between his wife and hard-earned immunity.

What will happen next? Only the upcoming episode will tell!

Bigg Boss airs Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It is available before TV exclusively on Voot Select. Tune in to Indiatvnews.com for the latest updates from Bigg Boss 14 episodes on Colors. Get the latest Twitter updates at @indiatvnews | Special coverage

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage