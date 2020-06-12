Image Source : INSTA/AKANKSHAPURI/ZAANKHAN Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri, Splitsvilla fame Zaan Khan approached? Find out

Ever since the end of the reality show Bigg Boss 13, Television viewers have been craving for a great show. Just a few days back, there were reports that the makers of Salman Khan's show are set to return with a bang with a new season. Yes, that's true! Bigg Boss 14 will hit our Television screens super soon. There have been many speculations about the names of contestants for the new season. Including in the list were the names of BB13 contestant Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri and Splitsvilla contestant Zaan Khan. For the unversed, Akanksha was last seen in the show Vighnaharta Ganesh while Zaan worked in daily soap Hamari Bahu Silk.

Talking to TOI, Akansha opened up about being a part of the show and said, "Yaar, do you really think Bigg Boss 14 will happen during such a condition? There’s so much happening. Shows are shutting down and all. In fact, we don’t even know if the shoots are going to start and if things are going to be fine soon. I have no clue if the show is going to happen this time or if it is coming up with a new season."

She even revealed that she was approached as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 13 but she refused since it would weaken the game of her then-boyfriend Paras. Akanksha further gave another reason for her denial and said that she was already doing another show, she did not said yes to the makers then. Akanksha said, "I am a very strong individual and would have come out as a strong competition. I feel if we ever enter any competition I would win as I am way stronger than him."

Coming to Zaan, a source told the porta, "Besides the fact that Zaan is in the news for talking about pending dues, he had also participated in the second season of ‘Splitsvilla’. We usually rope in a ‘Splitsvilla’ face every year and this time around, he seemed to be a perfect choice. We are in talks with him and hope that the deal will materialize."

Zaan was recently in the limelight for the ongoing controversy delay in the payment to the show's crew. Talking about the same, Zaan told a portal, "The shoot of the show commenced in April last year. It went on air a month later and bid adieu in November. However, so far, unit members have received payments for just 15 days. We have been waiting for our dues to be cleared since June 2019. Some members of the cast are finding it difficult to make ends meet since the industry has come to a standstill."

Coming back to Akanksha, she ended her three-year-long relationship with Paras after his closeness with Mahira Sharma in Bigg Boss 13. After the end of the show, Paras and Mahira have been in the limelight for their social media PDA. Many said that that the two behaved like a couple but they never accepted the same. The two were seen together in a music video titled 'Baarish' and also have another one titled 'Hashtag Love' coming up next.

