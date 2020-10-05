Bigg Boss 14 October 5 LIVE Updates: Sidharth Shukla to get the title of 'Punjab ke Jijaji' from Sara Gurpal

Monday, October 05, 2020
     
While the first episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 14 happened to be super interesting, fans were left eagerly waiting for the second episode. Looking at the promos, it seems that the episode will be fun-filled and super dramatic as it will witness the fight between the seniors Sidharth Shukla & Gauahar Khan. Not only this but the BB13 winner will also get a new title of 'Punjab Ke Jijaji,' courtesy Sara Gurpal. Don't miss anything as we bring to you the LIVE updates here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2020 22:26 IST
Image Source : VOOT

Bigg Boss 14: The first day of Salman Khan's reality show happened to be super interesting. While many were impressed with the fight between Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, and Shehzad Deol, there were others who found Radhe Maa's appearance super funny. Waiting for the second episode? The latest promos of the show suggest that October 5 is also going to be interesting fun. The three seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina who made their entry in the house will be seen testing the contestants who got rejected. Some fun-element was added by Punjabi singer-actress Sara Gurpal who gave a new title to Dil Se Dil Tak actor and called him 'Punjab ki Jijaji.' If you don't want to miss anything, catch the LIVE updates here:

BIGG BOSS 14 OCTOBER 5 LIVE UPDATES:

 

  • Oct 05, 2020 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Gauahar thinks everyone should ask before using the gym otherwise they will have to face the consequences.

  • Oct 05, 2020 10:31 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Bigg Boss 14 second episode. The fun begins!

