Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EIJAZKHANTEAM Bigg Boss 14 October 28 LIVE Updates: Will Nikki Tamboli play cupid for Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan?

A new day in the Bigg Boss 14 house brings along some new drama, fights, and interesting scoops. With a lot of equations changing in the game now, some relationships are intriguing the viewers and one amongst those is that of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. Tonight's episode of the show will see Nikki Tamboli playing cupid for both of them. Apart from the love angle, there will definitely be a lot of fiasco in the captaincy task which will continue again today. In the course of the same, Abhinav Shukla is expected to get hurt after which there will be a heated argument amongst many. If you are one of those who don't want to miss any update related to the show, here we bring to you the LIVE Updates.

Bigg Boss 14 October 28 LIVE UPDATES:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage