Monday, October 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 October 26 LIVE Updates: Rahul-Jaan lock horns, captain Kavita Kaushik is all game
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 October 26 LIVE Updates: Rahul-Jaan lock horns, captain Kavita Kaushik is all game

Rahul, who was the second runner's up in the first season of the singing based reality show "India Idol", nominated Jaan over nepotism.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2020 23:09 IST
Bigg Boss 14 October 26 LIVE Updates: Rahul-Jaan lock horns, captain Kavita Kaushik is al game
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bigg Boss 14 October 26 LIVE Updates: Rahul-Jaan lock horns, captain Kavita Kaushik is al game

In tonight's Bigg Boss 14 episode, the housemates will be seen nominating fellow constants for eviction. Rahul, who was the second runner's up in the first season of the singing based reality show "India Idol", nominated Jaan over nepotism.

In the episode, Rahul will be heard saying: "Jisko main nominate karna chahata hun woh hai Jaan because mujhe nepotism se sakt nafrat hai. Yahaan pe jitne bhi log aaye hain sab apni apni mehnat karke aaye hai (I want to nominate Jaan because I hate nepotism. All the people here have made it on their own)."

Rahul's words shock all housemates and they express disapproval at Rahul's choice of words. Jaan replies saying he is fortunate that his father is Kumar Sanu.

Here are the Live Updates for Bigg Boss 14 October 26 Episode

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 October 26 LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 26, 2020 11:09 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Baap pe mat jaa: Jaan to Rahul

    Rahul counters saying that doesn't need a famous father. At this, Jaan gets angry and is seen screaming "Baap pe mat jaa".

  • Oct 26, 2020 11:05 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rahul nominates Jaan over nepotism

    "Jisko main nominate karna chahata hun woh hai Jaan because mujhe nepotism se sakt nafrat hai. Yahaan pe jitne bhi log aaye hain sab apni apni mehnat karke aaye hai (I want to nominate Jaan because I hate nepotism. All the people here have made it on their own)."Rahul's words shock all housemates and they express disapproval at Rahul's choice of words. Jaan replies saying he is fortunate that his father is Kumar Sanu.

  • Oct 26, 2020 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nomination task begins

    Each contestant has to name two persons each for nomination this week.

    Rubina Dilaik nominates Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli.

    Jasmin Bhasin nominates Rahul and Jaan Kumar Sanu.

    Jaan nominates Rahul and Nikki.

    Shardul nominates Nishant and Rubina.

    Rahul nominates Rubina and Jaan.

     

     

  • Oct 26, 2020 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Jaan tries to sort out things with Nikki

    Nikki tells Jaan that she doesn't trust him at all and, things will not be the same anymore. He tells her to be aware of Rahul and things are not the same without her. 

  • Oct 26, 2020 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rahul wants more rotis!

    Rahul tells captain Kavita that he feels hungry because of less rotis being made every day. This results in a big clash between Rahul and Jasmin.

  • Oct 26, 2020 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Kavita is seen telling Jaan that he should clear out things with Nikki, who is also seen sitting beside them in the kitchen.

  • Oct 26, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    The housemates wake up to Muqabla song.

  • Oct 26, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rahul and Nikki talk about Jaan

    Nikki tells Rahul that Jaan isn't coming and talking to her because of Rubina and Abhinav who have been giving him 'gyaan'.

  • Oct 26, 2020 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nikki complains Kavita about Rubina

    Nikki tells Kavita that Rubina doesn't clean the bedroom in a proper manner. Kavita communicate the same to Rubina and says that she should look out that no one should have complains about her cleaning.

  • Oct 26, 2020 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Violence is not accepted: Kavita Kaushik

    Captain Kavita Kaushik tells the housemates that everyone has come here to play a game but that should be done in a prim and proper manner without using violence at all.

  • Oct 26, 2020 10:25 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Kavita lock horns with Shardul and Pavitra

    Kavita gets into loggerheads with Shardul and Pavitra Punia for disobeying the house rules, and also not following her orders. Kavita lashes out at Shardul for using the smoking area with Pavitra when only one person is allowed inside. Shardul in this defense says that he had checked with Pavitra. However, Kavita does not buy his excuse and blasts him saying, 'Pavitra is not Bigg Boss.' This is when Pavitra gets offended and she asks Kavita to not command over her, as she is still very new in the house. 

  • Oct 26, 2020 10:20 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Duties being distributed

    Captain Kavita tells the contestants that the house needs cleaning and starts allocating the duties for the week.

  • Oct 26, 2020 10:16 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 14 begins

    Captain Kavita Kaushik is irked with all the mess in the house. She is seen telling Bigg Boss that the house should be cleaned and she will make sure the house is clean as the new captain.

Top News

Latest News

X