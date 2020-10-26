Bigg Boss 14 October 26 LIVE Updates: Rahul-Jaan lock horns, captain Kavita Kaushik is all game

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 14 October 26 LIVE Updates: Rahul-Jaan lock horns, captain Kavita Kaushik is al game

In tonight's Bigg Boss 14 episode, the housemates will be seen nominating fellow constants for eviction. Rahul, who was the second runner's up in the first season of the singing based reality show "India Idol", nominated Jaan over nepotism.

In the episode, Rahul will be heard saying: "Jisko main nominate karna chahata hun woh hai Jaan because mujhe nepotism se sakt nafrat hai. Yahaan pe jitne bhi log aaye hain sab apni apni mehnat karke aaye hai (I want to nominate Jaan because I hate nepotism. All the people here have made it on their own)."

Rahul's words shock all housemates and they express disapproval at Rahul's choice of words. Jaan replies saying he is fortunate that his father is Kumar Sanu.

Here are the Live Updates for Bigg Boss 14 October 26 Episode

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage