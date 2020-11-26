Bigg Boss 14 November 26 HIGHLIGHTS: Will friends Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik turn foes?

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Will friends Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik turn foes?

Jasmin Bhasin indulged in an ugly spat with Rubina Dilaik during the captaincy task. Abhinav Shukla and Rubina too to locked horns today due to their different point of views. Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli seemed to be in a bad mood.

Catch Bigg Boss 14 November 26 HIGHLIGHTS here: