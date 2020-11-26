Bigg Boss 14 November 26 HIGHLIGHTS: Will friends Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik turn foes?

Jasmin Bhasin indulged in an ugly spat with Rubina Dilaik during the captaincy task. Abhinav Shukla and Rubina too to locked horns today due to their different point of views. Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli seemed to be in a bad mood.
Rubina and Abhinav locked horns because of Jasmin Bhasin.
Abhinav Shukla tells Rubina Dilaik that she is not being a team player.
Pavitra and Rubina said that they are disappointed with Jasmin Bhasin
.@nikkitamboli hui bhavuk ki woh aisi nahi hain ki woh kisi ka samaan destroy karein. #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 @BeingSalmanKhan— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2020
Nikki comes out of the bedroom and asked for her belongings
Rubina says "we" are watching everything Jasmin and blames her for all the drama and fight between them.
Now, its Rubina VS Jasmin and Aly as they indulge in a quarrel.
Team @RubiDilaik nahin nikalne de rahi @nikkitamboli ko bedroom se. #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/VdbF3ZqBzU— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2020
Bigg Boss 14's contestants wake up to 'Mundaye nu thug le' song
Pavitra Punia and other housemates yelled at Nikki Tamboli for her arrogant behaviour
Abhinav Shukla calls Nikki Tamboli 'chor'. While Rubina tells Eijaz to deal with Nikki Tamboli
Its Abhinav Shukla VS Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin
.@ashukla09 kar rahe hain @jasminbhasin aur @AlyGoni se @nikkitamboli ki complaint. #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Zeid4F3o3d— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2020
Kyunki @nikkitamboli rules todh rahi hai toh @ashukla09 bhi gaye kitchen use karne. #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 @BeingSalmanKhan— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2020
