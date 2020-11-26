Thursday, November 26, 2020
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14 November 26 HIGHLIGHTS: Will friends Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik turn foes?

Bigg Boss 14 November 26 HIGHLIGHTS: Will Jasmin Bhasin parts way with friend Rubina Dilaik because of a task. Stay tuned for all the HIGHLIGHTS on the show

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2020 23:26 IST
Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik
Jasmin Bhasin indulged in an ugly spat with Rubina Dilaik during the captaincy task. Abhinav Shukla and Rubina too to locked horns today due to their different point of views. Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli seemed to be in a bad mood.  

 

Catch Bigg Boss 14 November 26 HIGHLIGHTS  here: 

Bigg Boss 14 November 26 LIVE UPDATES

  • Nov 26, 2020 11:22 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina and Abhinav locked horns because of Jasmin Bhasin. 

  • Nov 26, 2020 11:19 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abhinav Shukla tells Rubina Dilaik that she is not being a team player. 

  • Nov 26, 2020 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Pavitra and Rubina said that they are disappointed with Jasmin Bhasin

  • Nov 26, 2020 11:12 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Nov 26, 2020 11:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nikki comes out of the bedroom and asked for her belongings 

  • Nov 26, 2020 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina says "we" are watching everything Jasmin and blames her for all the drama and fight between them. 

  • Nov 26, 2020 11:00 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Now, its Rubina VS Jasmin and Aly as they indulge in a quarrel.

  • Nov 26, 2020 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Nov 26, 2020 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bigg Boss 14's contestants wake up to 'Mundaye nu thug le' song 

  • Nov 26, 2020 10:54 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Pavitra Punia and other housemates yelled at Nikki Tamboli for her arrogant behaviour   

  • Nov 26, 2020 10:52 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abhinav Shukla calls Nikki Tamboli 'chor'. While Rubina tells Eijaz to deal with Nikki Tamboli

  • Nov 26, 2020 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Its Abhinav Shukla VS Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin 

  • Nov 26, 2020 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

