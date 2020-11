Image Source : TWITTER/COLORS Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik get into ugly spat

Tonight's episode of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14 will have high-voltage drama and fun as contestants Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni will be seen locking horns with each other. The former can be seen crying as she says that she feels unsafe inside the house. She asks Bigg Boss to throw Ali out of the house. Meanwhile, Kavita and Nikki can be heard strategizing before the task starts. Here are the latest updates of Tuesday's episode.

Catch Bigg Boss 14 November 24 LIVE UPDATES here: