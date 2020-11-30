Bigg Boss 14 Nov 30 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin and others reveal their life's secret

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Nov 30 LIVE Updates: Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin and others to reveal their life's secret

Another interesting and super emotional episode of Bigg Boss 14 took place tonight when the contestants in the wake of a new task shared their hidden secrets. On one hand where Rubina Dilaik was seen talking about her divorce plans with Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli spoke about how they were molested and kidnapped respectively. Not just them but a others also opened up about what is going on in their life. Apart from this, the episode also witnessed how Bigg Boss gave a chance to others to win the immunity stone from Rubina. Here's all the update of November 30 episode in the form of highlights.

Bigg Boss 14 November 30 HIGHLIGHTS: