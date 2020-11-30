Tuesday, December 01, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 14 Nov 30 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin and others reveal their life's secret

Bigg Boss 14 Nov 30: Today was a super emotional day as the contestants were seen sharing their hidden secrets. From Rubina Dilaik opened up about her divorce plan with Abhinav Shukla to Eijaz Khan being harassed in childhood, here's everything that was revealed tonight. Here's all the update of November 30 episode in the form of highlights.

New Delhi Updated on: November 30, 2020 23:26 IST
Another interesting and super emotional episode of Bigg Boss 14 took place tonight when the contestants in the wake of a new task shared their hidden secrets. On one hand where Rubina Dilaik was seen talking about her divorce plans with Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli spoke about how they were molested and kidnapped respectively. Not just them but a others also opened up about what is going on in their life. Apart from this, the episode also witnessed how Bigg Boss gave a chance to others to win the immunity stone from Rubina. Here's all the update of November 30 episode in the form of highlights.

  • Nov 30, 2020 11:26 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nikki reveals that she was kidnapped when she was merely 19 years old.

  • Nov 30, 2020 11:21 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Jasmin Bhasin makes a shocking revelation about taking her own life after getting depressed in life.

  • Nov 30, 2020 11:16 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Kavita reveals she was bullied.

  • Nov 30, 2020 11:15 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Abhinav talks about being depressed after his first film got flopped.

  • Nov 30, 2020 11:12 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rahul gets emotional hearing about everyone's secrets.

  • Nov 30, 2020 11:09 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Eijaz gets the immunity stone.

  • Nov 30, 2020 11:08 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Contestants feel Eijaz's secret was really emotional.

  • Nov 30, 2020 11:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Kavita gives a warm hug to Eijaz for opening up about his life's secret.

  • Nov 30, 2020 11:04 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Eijaz opens up about the horrific incident of his life.

  • Nov 30, 2020 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Time for Eijaz to share what's up with him.

  • Nov 30, 2020 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rubina stands strong with Abhinav who gets emotional after their truth came out in the public light.

  • Nov 30, 2020 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Jasmin's friends convince her to do the task only if she is ready for it.

  • Nov 30, 2020 10:58 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rubina breaks down while speaking about her divorce plan with husband Abhinav Shukla.

  • Nov 30, 2020 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Bigg Boss gives Aly a chance to participate in the task.

  • Nov 30, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Contestants get a chance to grab the immunity stone.

  • Nov 30, 2020 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Jasmin makes fun of Abhinav and leaves Rubina infuriated.

  • Nov 30, 2020 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A new day in the Bigg Boss house begins with contestants waking up and dancing to 'Choli Ke Piche Kya Hai.'

  • Nov 30, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Abhinav plays a prank on Nikki, tries to scare her out with a cushion.

  • Nov 30, 2020 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rubina and Abhinav's fight seems never-ending.

  • Nov 30, 2020 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nikki feels Jasmin should have played well in the nomination task. What do you think?

  • Nov 30, 2020 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Episode begins with a nok-jhok between the husband and wife Rubina and Abhinav over paranthas.

  • Nov 30, 2020 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Jasmin asks Aly why Rubina behaved in this manner and betrayed her friendship.

  • Nov 30, 2020 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The roller coaster ride begins!

  • Nov 30, 2020 10:26 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Are you ready for the emotional ride? So are we!

