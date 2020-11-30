Bigg Boss 14 Nov 30 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin and others reveal their life's secret

-
Nov 30, 2020 11:26 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nikki reveals that she was kidnapped when she was merely 19 years old.
-
Nov 30, 2020 11:21 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin makes a shocking revelation about taking her own life after getting depressed in life.
-
Nov 30, 2020 11:16 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Kavita reveals she was bullied.
-
Nov 30, 2020 11:15 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Abhinav talks about being depressed after his first film got flopped.
-
Nov 30, 2020 11:12 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Rahul gets emotional hearing about everyone's secrets.
-
Nov 30, 2020 11:09 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Eijaz gets the immunity stone.
-
Nov 30, 2020 11:08 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Contestants feel Eijaz's secret was really emotional.
-
Nov 30, 2020 11:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 30, 2020 11:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Kavita gives a warm hug to Eijaz for opening up about his life's secret.
-
Nov 30, 2020 11:04 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Eijaz opens up about the horrific incident of his life.
-
Nov 30, 2020 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Time for Eijaz to share what's up with him.
-
Nov 30, 2020 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Rubina stands strong with Abhinav who gets emotional after their truth came out in the public light.
-
Nov 30, 2020 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Jasmin's friends convince her to do the task only if she is ready for it.
-
Nov 30, 2020 10:58 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 30, 2020 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 30, 2020 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 30, 2020 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Rubina breaks down while speaking about her divorce plan with husband Abhinav Shukla.
-
Nov 30, 2020 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Bigg Boss gives Aly a chance to participate in the task.
-
Nov 30, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 30, 2020 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Contestants get a chance to grab the immunity stone.
-
Nov 30, 2020 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Jasmin makes fun of Abhinav and leaves Rubina infuriated.
-
Nov 30, 2020 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
A new day in the Bigg Boss house begins with contestants waking up and dancing to 'Choli Ke Piche Kya Hai.'
-
Nov 30, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Abhinav plays a prank on Nikki, tries to scare her out with a cushion.
-
Nov 30, 2020 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Rubina and Abhinav's fight seems never-ending.
-
Nov 30, 2020 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nikki feels Jasmin should have played well in the nomination task. What do you think?
-
Nov 30, 2020 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Episode begins with a nok-jhok between the husband and wife Rubina and Abhinav over paranthas.
-
Nov 30, 2020 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Jasmin asks Aly why Rubina behaved in this manner and betrayed her friendship.
-
Nov 30, 2020 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
The roller coaster ride begins!
-
Nov 30, 2020 10:26 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Are you ready for the emotional ride? So are we!