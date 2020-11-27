Friday, November 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Nov 27 LIVE UPDATES: Kavita supports Nikki to be new captain; Jasmin, Rahul disagree
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Nov 27 LIVE UPDATES: Kavita supports Nikki to be new captain; Jasmin, Rahul disagree

Bigg Boss 14 Nov 27 LIVE UPDATES: Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, and others are going to get into a big argument over 'Who will be the next captain' of the house.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2020 22:40 IST
Kavita, Nikki, Jasmin, Rahul
Image Source : TWITTER/BIGGBOSS

Kavita supports Nikki to be new captain; Jasmin, Rahul disagree

In today's episode of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14, some 'major clashes' are going to be witnessed among almost every contestant during the captaincy task as none of the housemates want to lose the opportunity of winning the power and immunity for the upcoming week. Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya declares that he should become the captain this time, on the other hand, Nikki Tamboli also feels she must be the captain. However, Kavita Kaushik supports Nikki and Jasmin Bhasin but Rahul go against Nikki.

 

Bigg Boss 14 November 27 LIVE UPDATES: 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Nov 27 LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Refresh

Top News

Latest News