Bigg Boss 14 Nov 23 LIVE Updates: Kavita's 'shuddh Hindi' speech to leave Aly, Rubina, Jasmin & others go ROFL

Bigg Boss 14 Nov 23 LIVE: Tonight's episode of the show happened to be super-entertaining thanks to Kavita Kaushik's 'shuddh Hindi' speech that showed the comical side of Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and other contestants. Missed the episode? Here we are with the updates.

November 23, 2020 22:50 IST
Tonight's episode of the Bigg Boss 14 episode will show what happens to you take 'dushmani' from a gang in the house. The similar scenario will take place when Kavita Kaushik will be seen complaining about every contestant in her own style. This will leave Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dialik, Rahul Vaidya and others ROFLing. There is no doubt about the fact that November 23's episode was hilarious to say the least. Want to know how the FIR actress reacted? Here we are with the LIVE updates of the just for the fans who don't want to miss any update related to the biggest reality show.

Catch Bigg Boss 14 November 23 LIVE Updates here:

 

 

  • Nov 23, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rubina doesn't want to use the immunity stone.

  • Nov 23, 2020 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Contestants wake up to an energetic song.

  • Nov 23, 2020 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A new day in the Bigg Boss house begins.

  • Nov 23, 2020 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Eijaz tries to steal something from Nikki's drawer. What do you think it is?

  • Nov 23, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Pavitra shares her feelings with Kavita.

  • Nov 23, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Do you think Pavitra, Kavita and Nikki will form an alliance?

  • Nov 23, 2020 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A new strategy is being discussed about. 

  • Nov 23, 2020 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Fun begins!

