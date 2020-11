Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 14 Nov 20 Live Updates: Abhinav -Rubina break into fight, Jasmin and Kavita fight for captaincy

The two 'strong players' Kavita and Jasmin are still inside the box, proving their mettle. Kavita and Jasmin's fight for captaincy will continue in tonight's episode today, and amidst this, they will get into an ugly war of words. As sanchalak (moderator) Rahul Vaidya asks the two for how long are they going to stay in the box, Kavita and Jasmin will get into a spat. Jasmin will say that she deserves to be the captain as she does not keep crying for participating in the show.