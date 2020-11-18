Wednesday, November 18, 2020
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Nov 18 LIVE Updates: Jasmin Bhasin to choose Rahul Vaidya over Rubina Dilaik in captaincy task
Bigg Boss 14 Nov 18 LIVE Updates: Relationships tend to change in the house and this we have seen before and yet again this got proved when Jasmin Bhasin who used to call herself Rubina Dilaik's 'good friend' switched her side and supported Rahul Vaidya in the captaincy task. 

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2020 22:47 IST
Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 was super dramatic as the captaincy task continued and so does the fight between Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. Relationships tend to change in the house and this we have seen before and yet again this got proved when Jasmin Bhasin who used to call herself Rubina's 'good friend' switched her side and supported Rahul in the task. Rubina or Rahul who became the new captain of the house and replaced Aly Goni, only time will tell. Meanwhile, if you are one of those who don't miss any updates related to the reality show, here we are with the LIVE Updates of the November 18 episode. 

Catch Bigg Boss 14 November 18 LIVE Updates:

 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Nov 18 LIVE Updates:

  • Nov 18, 2020 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rahul, Jasmin, and Aly are having a discussion over what happened during the task.

  • Nov 18, 2020 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Second round of the task gets over. Today's 'avadhi' gets over.

  • Nov 18, 2020 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rahul thinks Abhinav is 'nalla.'

  • Nov 18, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rahul thinks Rubina is playing with the Bigg Boss.

  • Nov 18, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    War of words take place between Rahul and Abhinav.

  • Nov 18, 2020 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    As the task continues, the fight between both the teams continued including Rahul and Rubina.

  • Nov 18, 2020 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    And the fun begins!

