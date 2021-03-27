Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli takes a dig at Rahul Vaidya for getting papped riding bicycle

Image Source : TWITTER/@ROHIT_RAJ_B Nikki Tamboli takes a dig at Rahul Vaidya for getting papped riding bicycle

While Bigg Boss 14 is long over, looks like the contestants are still not done with their rivalries. On Friday, BB14 finalist Nikki Tamboli took to Twitter to take a dig at the show's first runner-up Rahul Vaidya. The actress did not take his name but made a comment about getting papped in the building riding a bicycle. Recently, Rahul Vaidya had posed in his building with his e-bicycle gifted to him by superstar Salman Khan. Without mincing her words, Nikki made fun of the same.

Nikki Tamboli tweeted, "Wow! This is new. Now self spotting is done in your own building. Hmm.. wish I could wave at the papparazi from my window too! Neahh, well they’ll spot me out and about anyway. #homequarantinedmodeon." She ended the tweet saying, "P.S Bura Na Maano Holi Hai."

Meanwhile, on March 19, Nikki Tamboli revealed that she has tested Covid positive and is in home-quarantine. She shared, "I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor's advice. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light. Nikki Tamboli."

On a related note, this isn't the first time when Nikki has targetted Rahul Vaidya. The actress had earlier made statements about the singer as well as Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni during her interview with Andy. She was brutally trolled by the trio's fans later. Soon after, 'Nikki Tamboli Aukat Me Reh' and 'Aly Sirf Jasmin Ka Hai' started trending on Twitter.

However, Nikki Tamboli gave a befitting reply to trolls who had been running the trend. She tweeted, "Oh woww! This or that, hate or love, glad to see some people have so much time to talk about me! Hmmmm! Yeh bhi paid Karwaya hai?"

Nikki is a popular name in the South Indian film industry. She is known for her roles in films such as "Kanchana 3", "Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu" and "Thippara Meesam". Now that the Salman Khan-hosted show has brought her into the national focus, she hopes to branch out to Bollywood. She has lately been shooting for an upcoming music video where she will share screen space with actor Arradhya Mann.