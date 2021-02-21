Bigg Boss 14: Madhuri Dixit to announce top 4 contestants; Dharmendra, Riteish, Nora to set stage on fire

Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Madhuri Dixit to announce top 4 contestants; Dharmendra, Riteish, Nora to set stage on fire

Are you excited for the winner? Salman Khan's ongoing controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is set for a grand finale tonight. The show will come to an end on Sunday, with the announcement of the winner's name. Reportedly, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit will be joining her Hum Aapke Hai Kaun co-star Salman. The senior actress, who is set to judge the upcoming season of Dance Deewane will be seen announcing the final four contestants of Bigg Boss season 14.

Now with Top 5 finalists -- Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli-- fans are excited to see who will lift the trophy and take the prize money home. A lot is going to happen on the night of the Grand Finale where the audience will see various performances of the finalists as well as that of the hosts. Every year, the contestants of the reality show perform at the finale and this year it is going to same.

Actors from other shows of the channel, Colors, are also seen attending the gala. According to promo videos dropped by colors tv. Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli can be seen dancing to the beats of ‘First Class’ from the movie ‘Kalank’. Both Rahul and Aly can be seen enjoying as they tap their feet to the song while Nikki makes an entry wearing a red and white saree.

Rahul and Aly will also perform ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge.’

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi and Riteish Deshmukh will be seen giving a performance in the grand finale. The new promo introduces Nora and Riteish. On the other hand, Dharmendra will also be seen in sharing the stage with them. It will be interesting to see them on the show tonight.

Sharing the promo, Colors TV wrote, "#BiggBoss14 ke stage par chaar-chaand lagaane aa rahe hain @aapkadharam @riteishd aur @norafatehi."

