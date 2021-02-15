Live now Bigg Boss 14 Feb 15 Live UPDATES: Rahul Vaidya- Rubina Dilaik dance together as former dedicates song to her Throughout the season of Bigg Boss 14 two of the most popular contestants of the show, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik have been seen locking horns and ending into disagreements every now and then. But in today's episode, we will see a different side to their relationship. Throughout the season of Bigg Boss 14 two of the most popular contestants of the show, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik have been seen locking horns and ending into disagreements every now and then. But in today's episode, we will see a different side to their relationship.

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Live UPDATES: Rahul Vaidya- Rubina Dilaik dance together as former dedicates song for her Televisions' biggest reality show Bigg Boss 14 has been jam-packed with high voltage drama, new twists, fun tasks, emotional outbreaks, love stories, fights, and arguments. Throughout the season of Bigg Boss 14 two of the most popular contestants of the show, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik have been seen locking horns and ending into disagreements every now and then. But in today's episode, we will see a different side to their relationship. As today's episode will witness a few guests entering the house and asking housemates some questions. One of the guests will ask Rahul Vaidya to dedicate a song for Rubina. Rahul dedicates the lines, 'Faasle aur kam ho rahe hai, dur se paas hum ho rahe hai' Bigg Boss 14 Feb 15 Live UPDATES Bigg Boss 14

