Monday, February 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 LIVE: Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika advices her, Jasmin taunts Aly for praising Rubina
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 LIVE: Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika advices her, Jasmin taunts Aly for praising Rubina

Family week of Bigg Boss 14 will kickstart from today's episode with the entry of housemates connections. Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Mahajan, Jyotika Dilaik, Vindu Dara Singh, Toshi Sabri, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Paras Chhabra will join Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, respectively, as their connection.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2021 23:03 IST
Bigg Boss 14 LIVE update: Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika advices her, Jasmin taunts Aly for praising
Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 14 LIVE update: Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika advises her, Jasmin taunts Aly for praising Rubina

Family week of Bigg Boss 14 will kickstart from today's episode with the entry of housemates connections. Rubina's sister Jyotika Dilaik is also going inside as her connection and she will be seen slamming Jasmin for her mean comments. Former contestant Jasmin Bhasin will also re-enter as Aly Goni's connection. In the promo, we saw Jasmin and Aly sitting in the garden area, when Aly says to her, "Rubina ne mujhe bahot support kiya." Jasmin doesn't seem impressed with Aly's statement. Jasmin then says to him, "Do not look like somebody’s sidekick." To this Aly replies, "This is not like that Jasmin." But she was not ready to listen and taunts Aly saying, "Then give her (Rubina) the trophy."

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 LIVE: Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika advices her, Jasmin taunts Aly for praising Rubina

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 08, 2021 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Jyotika Dilaik advices Rubina Dilaik

  • Feb 08, 2021 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Jasmin Bhasin to Rahul Vaidya,'Don't trust Devoleena Bhattacharjee'

  • Feb 08, 2021 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Jyotika Dilaik praises Rakhi Sawant

  • Feb 08, 2021 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Jasmin Bhasin suggests Aly to not look like someone's sidekick

  • Feb 08, 2021 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Vindu Dara Singh says Bigg Boss is a lifetime opportunity

  • Feb 08, 2021 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rahul Mahajan enters as Abhinav Shukla's connection

  • Feb 08, 2021 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Jaan Sanu enters as Nikki's connection, says missed Abhinav and Rubina

  • Feb 08, 2021 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Jyotika Dilaik is all praises for sister Rubina and Abhinav Shukla

  • Feb 08, 2021 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Jasmin Bhasin says can't be friends with Abhinav Shukla but will remain cordial

  • Feb 08, 2021 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Bigg Boss 14: Housemates connections to enter the house

Top News

Latest News