Bigg Boss 14 LIVE: Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika advices her, Jasmin taunts Aly for praising Rubina

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 LIVE update: Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika advises her, Jasmin taunts Aly for praising Rubina

Family week of Bigg Boss 14 will kickstart from today's episode with the entry of housemates connections. Rubina's sister Jyotika Dilaik is also going inside as her connection and she will be seen slamming Jasmin for her mean comments. Former contestant Jasmin Bhasin will also re-enter as Aly Goni's connection. In the promo, we saw Jasmin and Aly sitting in the garden area, when Aly says to her, "Rubina ne mujhe bahot support kiya." Jasmin doesn't seem impressed with Aly's statement. Jasmin then says to him, "Do not look like somebody’s sidekick." To this Aly replies, "This is not like that Jasmin." But she was not ready to listen and taunts Aly saying, "Then give her (Rubina) the trophy."