Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAVITAKAUSHIK Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik reveals how she combats being constantly misjudged by other housemates

With fights galore, it’s easy from misunderstandings to escalate into full-blown feuds in the Bigg Boss house. With their strong personalities and headstrong attitude, Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan feel they are constantly misjudged by other housemates, causing unnecessary animosity and friction in the house. In this Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, we see them discussing how they deal with this conflict.

In a frank discussion with Kavita, Eijaz brought up his point, stating, “ Kabhi kabhi hume apni acchi ko vocalise karna padta hai aur darshana padta hai, lekin kabhi kabhi usko ulta asar bhi padta hai, aapna kaha hai ki mein validation mang raha tha, har cheez acchi karke.”

Kavita defends herself, saying, “ Dekho na Eijaz, mein toh validation nahi mangti hoon. Mein spashteekaran karti hoon, mera yeh experience hai ki misunderstanding hui hai. Misjudge kiya hai logon ne. Iss liye ab har cheez ka na, ki mein kyun keh rahi hoon, mein extra usko samjhaane ki koshish karti hoon. Lagta hai ki validation chaah rahi hain.”

He further added, “Validation nahi, correct me if I’m wrong. Jab aap zaroorat se zyada explanation deti hain, aisa lagta hai ki kyunki aap galat thi, aap safai deh rahi hain.” She retorted with, “Correct, but woh hi bol rahi hoon na, ki explanation dena padta hai nahi toh koi bhi kuch bhi bol deta hai. Koi bhi aapko galat thera deta hai, aapko bin samjhe. Iska yeh nahi toh kya tod hai?”

While fights are certainly inevitable in the Bigg boss house, do you think Kavita method of keeping the peace will work out long term? Catch all the latest gossip and more on Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot.